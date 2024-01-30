Alberta Innovates And Innotech Alberta Named One Of Alberta’S Top 80 Employers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third year in a row, Alberta Innovates and its subsidiary, InnoTech Alberta , are being recognized as one of Alberta's top employers. This year Alberta's Top 80 Employers ' list highlights Alberta companies that are leaders in offering outstanding work environments.



Alberta's top 80 employers are evaluated by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers using eight criteria:



Workplace,

Work Atmosphere & Social,

Health, Financial & Family Benefits,

Vacation & Time Off,

Employee Communications,

Performance Management,

Training & Skills Development, and Community Involvement.

Employers are compared to other organizations to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

Alberta Innovates and InnoTech Alberta are committed to investing in the growth and development of our employees. In 2023 the organization commenced a three-year leadership program targeting 150 employees, providing competencies to enable leaders to understand and better navigate a changing business environment.

QUOTES

“Alberta Innovates is instrumental in creating an environment where technology companies can develop, grow, and scale makes Alberta an attractive place to do business. Providing a healthy and motivated workforce builds on the strengths and successes in this province. That's not only good for industry and the tech sector, but it's good for all Albertans.”



Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation

“Excellence develops from within, and our employees perform at the highest levels. We're proud to be recognized as one of Alberta's top 80 employers for the third year in a row. The work we do, and the clients we serve, are critical to growing a healthy economy in Alberta. We'll continue to strive for excellence and provide a work environment that encourages our employees to continually provide their best.”

Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates

BACKGROUND

Alberta Innovates manages nearly 1,300 projects in a portfolio valued at $1.33 billion. We work with innovators in all sectors of the economy and all corners of the province to drive entrepreneurship, applied research and industry development. With our impact-based funding programs and services, we are transforming energy systems for a net-zero world, promoting the responsible use of land and water, leveraging provincial strengths in agriculture, and contributing to improved health and well-being by harnessing digital tech and data. We are also advancing emerging technologies and strengthening entrepreneurship for a strong and diversified economy. We operate in 11 locations with more than one million sq. ft. of industrial testing and lab facilities, and 600 acres of farmland. We employ nearly 600 highly skilled scientists, business and technical professionals. From funding to commercialization, we are Alberta's innovation engine! See what entrepreneurs say about our coaching and support.

