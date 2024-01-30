Arlene: A Heartfelt Journey Into Wisdom And Laughter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sharing the beauty of aging gracefully enriched with life's timeless lessons.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marla James-Swanberg's debut masterpiece,“Arlene ,” is a poignant tribute to a life well-lived. In this heartwarming collection, Marla, the retired Director of Correctional Services in Pinellas County, Florida, takes readers on an emotional journey through aging, caregiving, and the enduring power of love.Inspired by and named after Marla's wonderful 103-year-old mother, the book is a captivating blend of heartwarming stories, motivational quotes, and humorous anecdotes that resonate with readers of all ages. Marla's unique perspective, rooted in a background in Criminal Justice and Community and Human Services, adds depth and authenticity to her narrative."Arlene" transcends the boundaries of a conventional memoir. It explores the shared human experience-offering insights into the pursuit of happiness, the significance of encouragement, and the tranquility found in peace of mind. As Marla eloquently states, "After all, we are all in this world together," reminding us of the common threads that connect us all.The heartfelt reviews pouring in from readers echo the sentiment that "Arlene" is a source of inspiration, joy, and reflection. Courtney Wedeles from Ellijay, GA, describes it as a "loving collection of heartwarming stories," while Kerri Neilans from Long Beach, CA, hails it as "pearls of wisdom from a beautiful woman."Marla James-Swanberg's literary debut is a masterpiece that touches the hearts of its readers. More than a memoir, "Arlene" is a celebration of life, a testament to the enduring human spirit, and a source of comfort for those navigating the complexities of aging, available for purchase on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

