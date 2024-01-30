Mainstream Fluid & Air Releases Timelapse Video Showcasing The Quick And Easy Installation Of Intellicube Fan Array

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fan Array Installation

- Sheldon Markham, Sales Lead, Mainstream Fluid & AirBERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mainstream Fluid and Air, a leading innovator in the HVAC industry, has released an informative timelapse video demonstrating the surprisingly quick and easy installation of their IntelliCUBE fan arrays. This video highlights the company's commitment to providing efficient and practical solutions in air handling systems.The IntelliCUBE fan array system, known for its ease of installation and operational efficiency, is a game-changer in the HVAC industry. The newly released video, captured in under an hour, provides a step-by-step visual guide on the installation process, showcasing how these modular units can be assembled rapidly and effortlessly."IntelliCUBE fan arrays are designed with the end-user in mind. We understand that time is a crucial factor in any installation process," said Sheldon Markham, Sales Lead at Mainstream. "This timelapse video is a testament to the simplicity and speed of installing our fan arrays, which can significantly reduce downtime for businesses."IntelliCUBE's design allows it to be easily maneuvered through standard-sized doorways and assembled on-site, making it an ideal solution for various commercial and industrial applications. This installation efficiency not only saves time but also reduces labor costs, offering a cost-effective solution for air handling needs.Mainstream continues to lead in the HVAC industry, offering innovative solutions and exceptional service. IntelliCUBE fan arrays are a reflection of the company's dedication to advancing technology and improving user experience in air handling systems.About Mainstream Fluid & AirFounded as a Northern New Jersey family business, Mainstream has evolved into a leading manufacturer of coils, fan arrays, and air handling systems. With a dedication to innovation, integrity, and quality, Mainstream continues to provide state-of-the-art HVAC solutions, meeting the highest standards of service and reliability.

