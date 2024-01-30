Breast Cancer-Free Goa Poised To Become Reality: Health Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Jan 30 (IANS) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday that breast cancer-free Goa is poised to become a reality in the coming years under the 'Swasth Mahila, Swasth Goa' initiative.

"The Health Department of Goa has reached a significant milestone with 1,00,000 women in the state screened for breast cancer. The Swasth Mahila, Swasth Goa campaign is an effort to detect breast cancer in women early and provide necessary treatment. The early intervention has helped save many lives," Rane said.

"Goa has done a staggering one lakh breast cancer scans to avert the risk of the disease," he said.

"Empower your well-being by taking a proactive step towards breast health. Visit your nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC) for a painless iBreast Exam, a cutting-edge technology ensuring swift and non-invasive breast cancer screening.

"Prioritise your health journey with instant results in a private setting. By choosing this accessible and comfortable screening method, you contribute to the empowerment and awareness of women's health," the minister added.

--IANS

sbk/arm