The Kinetix Group And White Swan Unveil AI-Powered Patient Centricity Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an enduring partnership and shared commitment to improve the global care continuum, The Kinetix Group (TKG) and White Swan announced their new AI-Powered Patient Centricity Program.

The Kinetix Group (TKG) and White Swan Healthcare Partnership

Continue Reading

"Our healthcare transformation and marketing and communications work has always been deeply rooted in the quintuple aim. TKG's collaboration with White Swan uses social data to bring the patient voice forward. So, we can accelerate the time between symptom onset and appropriate diagnosis while ensuring people get access to groundbreaking treatments and care pathways sooner," said Mindy Olivarez, senior vice president at TKG.

"As a charity, we are focused on leveraging large volumes of social data combined with our proprietary Million Minds AI social insights platform to bring power to the patient's voice and improve the health of society. By collaborating with TKG, we hope to help even more patients and healthcare organisations by delivering actionable patient-centric insights which accelerate diagnosis and transform outcomes," said Miranda Mapleton, chief executive officer of White Swan CIO.

According to a joint survey

from Sermo and LiveWorld, 57% of US-based physicians frequently or occasionally change their perception of a medication or treatment based on content they have seen on social media.

TKG and White Swan's patient centricity program creates a 360-degree healthcare view by combining clinical rigor with patient perspectives. It leverages B2B relationships with 245K providers at 80+ US health systems and 400M global patient conversations.

For more information about the program, please contact Mindy Olivarez at [email protected] .

The Kinetix Group (TKG)



The Kinetix Group, a healthcare strategic advisory and marketing agency, is a part of Petauri. TKG empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers. With market access expertise, deep relationships, and connections that span the healthcare ecosystem, TKG is uniquely positioned to understand its clients' customers and design impactful solutions. Its core areas of focus are organized customers, market access, and real-world evidence. To learn more, visit .



White Swan

White Swan is a registered charity (No 1176486) whose mission is to improve health through AI technology and analytics. The organisation leverages propriety technology, algorithms, and leading-edge data science capability to unlock the power of the patient's voice and deliver insights to accelerate diagnosis, improve the effectiveness of treatment and ultimately prevent illness. To learn more, go to .

SOURCE The Kinetix Group