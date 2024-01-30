Asia-Pacific Home And Garden Retail Market Forecast To 2027: Emerging Trends, Category Analytics, Competitive Landscape

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific (APAC) Home and Garden Retail Market Size, Category Analytics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This comprehensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Home and Garden Retail Market offers businesses and investors critical insights into this dynamic sector. The detailed databook encompasses historic data, current market trends, category analytics, competitive landscapes, and market share information, extending its forecast up to the year 2027.

Scope of the APAC Home and Garden Retail Market Analysis

The data-driven research provides a wealth of information including but not limited to:



Projected Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the overall retail market in APAC is expected to hit 8.1% from 2022 to 2027, potentially reaching a staggering $13,437 billion.

An in-depth evaluation of the Home sector, currently valued at $784.7 billion in 2022, and anticipated to surge to $1,083 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.7%.

Significant growth in online channel sales, rising by 6.4% during the 2022-2027 forecast period, amounting to $87.1 billion by 2027.

Detailed insights into market dominance by mass market players, particularly in 2022. The leading market presence of JD with a market share of 1.9% in 2022.

Strategic Advantages for Businesses and Investors

This databook acts as an essential tool for companies and investors to:



Obtain a comprehensive view of the APAC home market, along with the factors influencing its growth through to 2027.

Identify and capitalize on new opportunities by aligning product offerings and business strategies with the demand in the home market, post-recent events.

Analyze current and future market trends to pinpoint potential investments and areas of expansion within the APAC Home sector. Understand the competitive landscape, assessing the market players and their pricing strategies in the home sector.

The findings and forecasts included in this databook are curated by industry experts, utilizing comprehensive charts, graphs, tables, and other strategic tools to ensure businesses have actionable and reliable data at their disposal.

