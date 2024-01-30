Small Town Senator Bryce Reeves Takes On Industry Giants To Protect The AI Rights Of Recording Artists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Senator Bryce Reeves speaks about AI legislation during the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond

A moment with Senator Bryce Reeves outside of the Senate Floor

Bryce Reeves Introduces SB164 to add Protection from Artificial Intelligence used to Create Voice, image, and Pornographic Likeness for all Virginians

- Senator Bryce ReevesRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Senator Bryce Reeves - whose longtime motto is the will to“protect the least, the last, and the lost among us” – sits pensively in his corner office overlooking the city. He is known to be extremely aggressive and efficient in passing Bipartisan legislation. He is also an Army Ranger, retired narcotics detective, Christian pastor, business owner, servant leader, and ranked the most conservative Senator. But today Reeves simply wonders how to best protect the privacy and rights of artists and Americans alike.On January 7, 2024, Reeves and his Legislative Director, James Manetz, introduced a partisan bill to the Virginia General Assembly. Senate Bill 164 (SB164) amends the Virginia Consumer Protection Act to encompass artificial intelligence (AI) – the advent of which has not yet been addressed in legislation.“AI is a scary, but necessary, form of technology,” said Reeves,“It seems invasive to some, but technological advancements in AI are absolutely essential for American security and sovereignty. War is no longer fought between two dignified soldiers holding muskets on a battlefield, it is fought by faceless cowardly enemies too scared to fight on American soil reduced to attacking us through our own technology.”Some weeks before, Reeves watched a midnight newsclip during which a techno artist demonstrated the ease of using AI to change the voice on his track to sound almost undetectably similar to that of British recording artist Adelle. The newscaster wondered if this were really a form of art, but Reeves wondered how this type of imitation – gathered by intelligence – would affect the lives and livelihood of artists like Adelle. He decided that he would be the one to stand between industry giants, such as Google, Amazon, and Comcast, and artists to establish and protect the rights of his constituents.SB164 prohibits“the dissemination or sale of an item created with artificial intelligence technology that contains a videographic or still image intending to depict an actual personal or an audio or audio-visual recording intending to depict the voice of an actual person where the creator has not disclosed the use of artificial intelligence technology.” Industry giants considered the bill too broad, but Reeves believes it is not broad enough. He is currently updating the bill to provide protections for not just recording artists, but also any Virginian who might be the victim of an AI“deepfake,” such as AI-generated pornography using the likeness of an unknowing person.“When I joined the Army, I took an oath to protect the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I will continue on the forefront of AI legislation to protect Americans from the cyber attacks of China, theft of likeness, and monitoring from our government with equal dedication.”Readers can follow Senator Reeves and his legislation as it moves through the Virginia General Assembly at legiscan and learn more about Senator Reeves at brycereeves.

Kara von Dresner de Rothschild

RepublicanShare LLC

+ +1 7576007321

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook