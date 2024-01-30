Minor Stabbed To Death By Friend In Odisha Over Past Enmity

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (IANS) A minor was stabbed to death by his friend, also a minor, over past enmity in Odisha's Ganjam district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Das of Kairasi village under Khallikote police limits.

"Rajesh was going to the market reportedly to buy medicines for her ailing mother Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, the accused, also a minor, who was waiting for him in the market suddenly, attacked Das with a sharp-edged knife and fled from the spot, leaving Das in a pool of blood," police said, citing locals.

The victim was rushed to the nearby Community Health Centre, Khallikote where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. Upon being informed, police reached the hospital and took Das's body for post-mortem examination.

“Both were batch mates and they had a fight over some dispute during a cricket match a few days ago. So far, it is ascertained that the accused minor who was harbouring a grudge stabbed the victim to settle the score. The accused has been apprehended by the police," the Inspector in-charge of Khallikote police station said.

--IANS

gyan/vd