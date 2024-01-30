(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rakesh Gopalan, David Wolpa Join Firm's Dynamic Corporate Practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakesh Gopalan and David Wolpa , two esteemed securities partners with a wealth of experience in the life sciences and technology sectors, have joined Troutman Pepper's Corporate Practice Group in Charlotte. The pair joins the firm from McGuireWoods LLP.

David S. Wolpa, Partner, Troutman Pepper

Rakesh Gopalan, Partner, Troutman Pepper

"The arrival of Rakesh and David underscores our commitment to providing our clients with top-tier legal counsel," said Mason Bayler, chair of Troutman Pepper's Transactional Department. "Their sophisticated skill sets and industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to grow and strengthen our corporate securities practice."

Focusing on both securities law and technology transactions, Gopalan has broad experience in the areas of public securities issuances, complex technology and outsourcing deals, as well as both private and public company mergers and acquisitions. His securities practice includes serving as a trusted advisor for public companies and investment banks acting as underwriters or placement agents, advising on a broad range of securities matters, including initial public offerings (IPOs), follow-on offerings of debt, equity, derivative and hybrid securities, private investments in public equity (PIPE) transactions and other SEC disclosure matters.

"I am thrilled to join Troutman Pepper's highly regarded securities team and dynamic Charlotte office," Gopalan said. "Troutman Pepper's existing roster of transactional attorneys in the life sciences, financial institutions, and fintech spaces makes this the ideal platform to continue serving my clients. It's been extraordinary to watch the Troutman Pepper growth in Charlotte from the outside and I am excited to be a part of that growth story now. I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues across the firm, and locally, to add value to my clients' businesses."

Gopalan earned his J.D. from Washington and Lee University School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Virginia.

Wolpa focuses his practice on securities offerings and disclosure matters, capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate matters. Wolpa's experience spans various industries such as healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and technology. He also represents investment banks acting as underwriters or placement agents in public or private securities offerings, further showcasing his versatility and transactional capabilities.

"The firm's impressive corporate and life sciences practices, long-standing client relationships, and collaborative work style makes this a great move for my practice," Wolpa said. "I am looking forward to working with teams across the firm to provide superior client service."

Wolpa earned his J.D. from the Loyola University Chicago School of Law and his B.A. from The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

"The addition of Rakesh and David to our team will significantly enhance our capabilities here in the Queen City," said Jason Evans, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's Charlotte office. "We're thrilled to welcome them and look forward to the value they will bring to our community and beyond."

Consistently recognized as a top-tier national practice, Troutman Pepper's corporate attorneys regularly handle transactions ranging in size from tens of millions of dollars to multibillion dollars. The group's client base spans from industry-leading Fortune 100 corporations to emerging companies, for whom the firm serves as trusted outside general counsel, offering strategic insights from an enterprise-level perspective.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,100 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at

