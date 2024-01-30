               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
1/30/2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Portfolio Update

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that since 30 June 2023 there have been a further 6 investments made, as follows, which includes 5 new investments and 1 tranched investment into an existing company. These are currently held at cost and will be revalued in the next financial statements being released.

Company Future Generations Theme Investment Cost (£'000)
Puraffinity Limited Building a sustainable planet 32
Awell Health BV Revitalising healthcare 242
Pencil Biosciences Revitalising healthcare 218
Metris Energy, Inc Building a sustainable planet 102
Comind Revitalising healthcare 796
CellVoyant Revitalising healthcare 581

Since 30 June 2023 there have been no disposals.

The total cash and cash equivalents of the Company as at 31 December 2023 is £20,105,000.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66


MENAFN30012024004107003653ID1107787795

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

