(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Future Generations VCT plc Portfolio Update Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that since 30 June 2023 there have been a further 6 investments made, as follows, which includes 5 new investments and 1 tranched investment into an existing company. These are currently held at cost and will be revalued in the next financial statements being released.

Company Future Generations Theme Investment Cost (£'000) Puraffinity Limited Building a sustainable planet 32 Awell Health BV Revitalising healthcare 242 Pencil Biosciences Revitalising healthcare 218 Metris Energy, Inc Building a sustainable planet 102 Comind Revitalising healthcare 796 CellVoyant Revitalising healthcare 581

Since 30 June 2023 there have been no disposals.

The total cash and cash equivalents of the Company as at 31 December 2023 is £20,105,000.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66