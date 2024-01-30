(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Future Generations VCT plc
Portfolio Update
Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that since 30 June 2023 there have been a further 6 investments made, as follows, which includes 5 new investments and 1 tranched investment into an existing company. These are currently held at cost and will be revalued in the next financial statements being released.
| Company
| Future Generations Theme
| Investment Cost (£'000)
| Puraffinity Limited
| Building a sustainable planet
| 32
| Awell Health BV
| Revitalising healthcare
| 242
| Pencil Biosciences
| Revitalising healthcare
| 218
| Metris Energy, Inc
| Building a sustainable planet
| 102
| Comind
| Revitalising healthcare
| 796
| CellVoyant
| Revitalising healthcare
| 581
Since 30 June 2023 there have been no disposals.
The total cash and cash equivalents of the Company as at 31 December 2023 is £20,105,000.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66
