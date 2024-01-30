U.S. Textiles Market Outlook To 2030: Competitive Landscape Dominated By INVISTA, IBENA, And Belton Industries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Textile Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The U.S. textile market is expected to reach USD 320.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increased spending for on fashion & apparel among the middle-income population groups.



Increasing awareness among the market players regarding the importance of worker safety and security, coupled with stringent regulations and high costs associated with workplace hazards, is anticipated to drive market growth. With the growing GDP and increasing employment in industries, workers' safety has become paramount. Companies emphasize worker safety and have established safety guidelines to reduce workplace hazards that adversely impact operational costs.

The number of workplace fatalities in the U.S. was estimated at 1,008 for the construction industry in 2020. The leading causes for these fatalities in the construction industry were falls, electrocution, being struck by an object, and being caught in/between. Lack of adequate protective equipment and clothing was cited as one of the leading causes of fatality in the aforementioned associated accidents.

The value chain of the U.S. textile industry comprises raw material suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, marketers or sellers, and application industries. Raw materials offered by suppliers to manufacture textile products include cotton, chemicals, wool, silk, synthetic fibers, machinery, and others. BASF; Dow Inc.; SABIC; Exxon Mobil Corporation; and DSM are the major raw material suppliers in the textile market.

The availability of raw materials at cheap prices for textile producers is anticipated to be significantly influenced by the dropping crude oil prices as a result of rising crude oil inventory levels. However, it is anticipated that the supply of feedstock for textile manufacturers will be constrained by the rising demand for engineering polymer products as lightweight materials in rigid applications in the automotive, construction, and electronics sectors.

U.S. Textile Market Report Highlights

Based on raw material, the chemical segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 44.3% in 2022. This is due to the growing application of chemicals in natural as well as synthetic fibers, as dyeing and finishing agents to improve their appearance

The nylon product segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Nylon is increasingly used for manufacturing sportswear as it is durable, lightweight, stretchable, and inexpensive. Moreover, due to its characteristics, nylon is also largely used in automobile components to replace metals to reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency

The technical application segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. Technical textiles find significant applications in the aerospace industry, ranging from being used as G-suits for aerospace operations to space suits for space exploration. Increasing challenges in the aerospace industry and the adoption of advanced technology have given rise to the need for technical textiles that cater to specific requirements

The construction application of technical textiles is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. The various products used in this segment include tarpaulins, textile structures, architectural membranes, awnings & canopies, scaffold nets, concrete reinforcement, house wraps, roofing scrim, and hoardings The market is highly fragmented in light of the high visibility of product forms in fashion, industrial, and household application segments. The establishment of strategic partnerships with buyers for the development of tailored forms of products is expected to remain a key critical success factor for textile manufacturers Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $251.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $320.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook, 2022 (USD Billion)

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. U.S. Textile Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Market

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. U.S. Textile Market - Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6. U.S. Textile Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.2. Bargaining Power of Buyer

3.6.3. Threat of New Entrants

3.6.4. Threat of Substitution

3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7. Industry Analysis - PESTLE by SWOT

3.7.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2. Economic Landscape

3.7.3. Social Landscape

3.7.4. Technological Landscape

3.7.5. Environmental Landscape

3.8. Import Export Data

3.9. Case Study

Chapter 4. U.S. Textile Market: Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Key Takeaways

4.2. Raw Material Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.2.1. Cotton

4.2.2. Chemical

4.2.3. Wool

4.2.4. Silk

4.2.5. Others

Chapter 5. U.S. Textile Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2.1. Natural Fibers

5.2.2. Polyester

5.2.3. Nylon

5.2.4. Others

Chapter 6. U.S. Textile Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Key Takeaways

6.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.2.1. Household

6.2.1.1. Bedding

6.2.1.2. Kitchen

6.2.1.3. Upholstery

6.2.1.4. Towel

6.2.1.5. Others

6.2.2. Technical

6.2.2.1. Construction

6.2.2.2. Transportation

6.2.2.3. Protective

6.2.2.4. Medical

6.2.2.5. Others

6.2.3. Fashion

6.2.3.1. Apparel

6.2.3.2. Ties & Clothing

6.2.3.3. Handbags

6.2.3.4. Others

6.2.4. Others

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Players, their Recent Developments, and their Impact on Industry

7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.4. Company Market Position Analysis

7.5. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.6. Strategy Mapping

7.7. Company Listing

7.7.1. INVISTA S.R.L.

7.7.1.1. Company Overview

7.7.1.2. Financial Performance

7.7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.7.1.4. Strategic Framework

7.7.2. IBENA Inc.

7.7.3. Belton Industries, Inc.

7.7.4. Dewitt

7.7.5. TenCate

7.7.6. Mogul Co. Ltd.

7.7.7. Siang May Pte Ltd.

7.7.8. terrafix Geosynthetics

7.7.9. HUESKER International

7.7.10. Morenot

