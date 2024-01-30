(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 26.1 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.02% from 2024 to 2030.

Rise in incidence rates of dementia cases, increasing awareness regarding cognitive health, and technologically advanced cognitive assessments & training tools remain key factors for growth. Moreover, increased application of cognitive assessments in clinical trials and dementia research are also other factors driving growth of market.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the market with a reduction in emergency visits and significantly delayed outpatient clinic appointments. In addition, consultation services that involve one-on-one interaction were hampered due to concerns about transmission. Market players suffered losses in the initial phase. However, telemedicine and online platforms for cognitive testing and training created new revenue streams to mitigate some of those losses. As a result, cutting-edge technologies such as remote (decentralized) clinical trials and home-based assessments have been adopted at an unprecedented rate.

Demand for brain assessment training through tech-savvy generation and expansion of market for cognitive solutions are both driving the rise of cognitive assessment and training sector. Due to advancement of technology, brain training activities have been steadily incorporated into computerized training on smartphones and tablets, computers, and more recently, gaming consoles. Some brain training regimens focus on particular cognitive skills, while others are more comprehensive and interconnected. Programs for cognitive training may include manipulatives; additional support, such as playing cards; physical activity; tasks requiring paper and pencil; computer-based exercises; and other training techniques.

Based on assessment, pen and paper assessment segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 47 % in 2023, owing to easier availability, convenience, and affordability. The hosted assessment segment is expected to witness a CAGR of over 28% over the forecast period pertaining to increase in adoption of telemedicine

Based on component, the services segment held a majority of revenue share of more than 50% in 2023 owing to increase in demand for training & support and consulting for rater qualification, training, and management that equip raters to administer scales in the most efficient manner while adhering to highest standards

Based on application, the clinical trials segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 42% in 2023 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period

North America held the largest revenue share of more than 37% in 2023 owing to rise in public awareness related to the treatments of cognitive illnesses. Due to rapidly aging population in the region, which is susceptible to cognitive disorders, government funding for clinical trials and research has increased Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, due to increasing incidence of sports injuries & trauma leading to cognitive impairment, rising geriatric population, rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing government backing

