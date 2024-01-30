(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Fertilizer Additives Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The United States Fertilizer Additives Market is witnessing a significant upturn, driven by the need for enhanced crop yields and sustainable agricultural practices. Insights from a recent report indicate that the market is projected to experience robust growth from 2018 to 2028, with advancements in precision agriculture and an escalating demand for food due to rising population numbers being pivotal factors.
Key Market Drivers Augmenting Growth
Increasing population and food demand The imperatives of sustainable agriculture Technological advancements in agricultural practices
Function Insights and End-product Innovations
Within the market, anti-caking agents have emerged as a dominant segment, addressing the widespread issue of fertilizer caking and improving nutrient availability. The urea segment displays authority in the market due to its high nitrogen content and essential role in crop cultivation.
Regional Growth and Market Potential
Regionally, the Mid-West stands at the forefront of the United States Fertilizer Additives Market. With its robust agricultural production and diverse crop portfolios, the Mid-West demonstrates an accelerated demand for fertilizer additives that optimize crop growth and yield.
Recent Developments Heralding a New Era in Fertilizer Efficiency
Recent innovations, such as the introduction of a novel urease inhibitor by a leading chemical company and the securing of substantial funding by a specialized fertilizer additives startup, signify the market's dynamic nature and growth potential.
The United States Fertilizer Additives Market is poised for continued expansion with an amalgamation of modern farming techniques and environmentally conscious practices. This recent study illuminates the market's trajectory and the transformative developments shaping the industry's future, setting the course for a resource-efficient and sustainable agricultural paradigm.
Report Scope:
In this report, the United States Fertilizer Additives Market has been segmented into the following categories:
United States Fertilizer Additives Market, By Function:
Corrosion Inhibitors Hydrophobic Agents Anti-dusting Agents Anti-caking Agent Slow-Release Coatings Others
United States Fertilizer Additives Market, By End-product:
Urea Ammonium Nitrate Ammonium Phosphate Ammonium Sulphate Others
United States Fertilizer Additives Market, By Region:
North-East Mid-west West South
Companies Profiled:
KAO Corporation Novochem Group Clariant AG Solvay AG Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals Ltd Arrmaz Lignostar Dorf Ketal Corteva Agriscience BASF
