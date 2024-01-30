Etherio Expands Leadership Team, Welcomes Industry Veteran Tina Weede As Senior Vice President Of Meetings & Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tina Weede joins Etherio as new Senior Vice President of Meetings and Events

Etherio boosts its Meetings & Events unit with industry leader Tina Weede as SVP, ensuring event innovation and excellence.

- Eric AltschulATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Etherio , a frontrunner in the events and meetings industry, today announced the appointment of Tina Weede, CITP, CIS, CRP, as its senior vice president of meetings and events . This strategic hire marks a significant milestone in Etherio's ongoing evolution, growth, and commitment to excellence in its meetings and events division.Tina Weede, founder of GRATITUDESgroup and former president of USMotivation, brings a wealth of experience in operational leadership and team development. Her expertise is central to Etherio's vision of becoming the industry's employer of choice and a beacon of innovation and impact."We're beyond excited to welcome Tina to Etherio," said CEO Eric Altschul. "Tina's extensive background and her unique insights into team and operational management make her the ideal fit as we expand our leadership team and invest in new ways to provide best-in-class experiences for both clients and Etherio team members."Weede joins an Etherio meeting and events leadership team that includes other longtime industry leaders Lisa Burton, Steve Goodman, Christine Hilgert, and Eli Sananes.About EtherioIn 2022, Etherio united the established and award-winning brands of MeetingAdvice, Meeting Expectations, and Global Meetings and Incentives (GMI) under single ownership. Today, Etherio continues to set the standard for customer-centric association management, meeting planning, incentive programs, logistics, and sourcing solutions. The commitment to excellence is evidenced by Etherio's inclusion on the esteemed CMI 25 list in 2023 for the seventeenth consecutive year, as well as the honor of receiving multiple creative design accolades from GDUSA for unparalleled event design. With roots in Atlanta and a presence in Florida and Colorado, Etherio's influence and dedication to excellence span globally.

Jena Dunham

Etherio

+1 404-477-5157

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn