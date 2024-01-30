Indian Navy In Joint Op Thwarts Hijacking Of Sri Lankan Fishing Vessel

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, 30 Jan (IANS) The Indian Navy has thwarted the hijacking of a Sri Lankan fishing vessel. The operation was carried out successfully in collaboration with Seychelles Defence Forces and Sri Lanka Navy, as the joint team rescued the hijacked vessel.

The Ministry of Defence said that the three pirates surrendered to the Seychelles Coast Guard (SCG) and all six crew members are safe and the vessel is being escorted to Mahe, Seychelles.

The MoD said that the hijacking incident was reported onboard the Sri Lankan flagged multiday fishing trawler LORENZO PUTHA 04 about 955 nm east of Mogadishu, Somalia. Three pirates had boarded and hijacked the fishing trawler on January 27.

The Indian Navy deployed INS Sharda ex Kochi January 28 and also tasked HALE Sea Guardian to locate and intercept the hijacked fishing vessel. Additionally, efficient operational coordination and information sharing through the Sri Lanka and Seychelles International Liaison Officers at IFC IOR, New Delhi, resulted in the interception of the hijacked fishing vessel by SCGS Topaz in Seychelles EEZ on January 29, an official said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian naval ship Sumitra thwarted the piracy attempt on FV Iman and carried out yet another successful anti-piracy operation off the East Coast of Somalia, rescuing Fishing Vessel Al Naeemi and her Crew (19 Pakistani Nationals) from 11 Somali Pirates, the official added.

