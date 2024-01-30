PBC Launches Level I Cannabis Banking Certificate Course

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The PBC Cannabis Banking Certification ProgramTM was developed to assist bankers and compliance professionals in establishing a

standardized baseline of knowledge around cannabis banking , to help continue meeting the growing demand for qualified cannabis banking talent required by the industry.

Continue Reading

The eagerly anticipated

PBC Level I Certificate course is now live! This marks the inaugural course in the PBC Cannabis Banking CertificationTM Program , initially introduced at PBC Conference 2023.

The Level I course is an online, self-paced program offered at $149. For more information and enrollment, please visit .

"We're excited to launch this first course in our Certification Program to help grow the cannabis banking workforce and encourage more banks and credit unions to support the cannabis industry." - Joshua Radbod, PBC CEO and Co-Founder

Post this

Level I Course content includes:



Cannabis Legalization History

Cannabis Industry Terminology

Foundational Guidance documents for Cannabis Banking

Key Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) Regulations applicable to Cannabis Banking

Taxes and Bankruptcy PBC Cannabis Banking Ecosystem

The

PBC Level I Certificate is designed for banking and compliance professionals keen on grasping the foundational concepts of cannabis banking and compliance. It serves

as the

pre-requisite

to the advanced PBC Level II Certificate and the prestigious PBC Certified Cannabis Banking Professional designation.

Bankers and compliance professionals are encouraged to join the growing PBC Community and stay engaged with the latest cannabis banking trends and insights at the annual PBC Conference in Washington D.C.

The 5th annual PBC Conference will be held on September 4-5, 2024, and will bring together 500+ industry executives and government regulators for two days of panel sessions, keynotes, exhibitors, lunch, and networking happy hours.

About:

PBC was founded in 2018 and operates a portfolio of events, industry resources, and training dedicated towards tackling banking & compliance challenges in emerging industries.

The 5th annual PBC Conference will be held on September 4-5, 2024 in Washington D.C.

PBC also offers additional industry resources , such as PBC Industry Landscape ,

Cannabis Banking Directory ,

Compliance Directory ,

Payments Directory ,

Accounting Directory , Law Firms Directory , and Cannabis Banking Ecosystem Report .

More information at

.

certification@pbcconference. com



SOURCE PBC Conference