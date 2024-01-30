Otter Products Launches Otterbusiness In North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Business Unit Expands with Solution-Based Approach and Key Industry Hires

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Otter Products, creator of OtterBox, the No. 1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S.,

is launching the OtterBusiness brand to support its approach in the B2B marketplace. With this launch, OtterBusiness will serve commercial customers with solutions that expand beyond the case to enhance productivity and efficiency.

For more than 25 years, Otter Products has been a trusted partner in the B2B marketplace, offering robust solutions including the uniVERSE case system and the rugged Defender Series. The recent launch of the award-winning Hardline Series for iPad , developed and certified for use in hazardous industrial environments, is an example of the holistic approach the OtterBusiness team will provide to customers in a variety of industries including manufacturing, retail, transportation, education, healthcare and more.

"The launch of OtterBusiness is a culmination of years of effort from our engineering, product, marketing and sales organizations," said Berkley Fuller, Chief Commercial Officer at Otter Products. "We are partnering with key OEMs, service providers and customers to define solutions and solve industry-specific pain points. The Hardline Series was engineered in this way to allow mobile technology to be taken into locations where it had not been possible before. Our 2024 CES® Innovation Award

illustrates the industry demand for more full-service solutions."

To support this expansion for Otter Products, the OtterBusiness team has added seasoned industry executives from the B2B marketplace.



Tim Wagner joins Otter Products as the SVP of Commercial Sales & GTM and was previously the head of Worldwide Public Sector Go-to-Market at Apple. Prior to Apple, Wagner was the SVP & GM of Enterprise Sales for Samsung Electronics America where he and his team created and grew Samsung Mobile's U.S. B2B revenue to more than $6 over 4 years. Justin Varland joins Otter Products as the VP of Commercial Carrier Sales and Strategic Routes to Market. Before joining Otter, Varland was the Apple Lead at Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) and held senior executive roles within the B2B organizations at Apple and Samsung.

"End customer requirements have always been front and center at Otter," said Wagner. "Now with the creation of our dedicated commercial organization and the launch of OtterBusiness we are poised to create game-changing differentiation with both our commercial solutions and with how we partner to bring them to market. We are truly reinventing how value-added third parties innovate and jointly execute with OEMs, Carriers and IT Solution Providers."

To learn more about OtterBusiness, including scheduling a 1:1 consultation, visit .

About OtterBusiness

OtterBusiness is the commercial division of Otter Products, the creator of OtterBox, the No. 1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. OtterBusiness is dedicated to bold innovation and bringing industry leading solutions for businesses, schools and governments to market. We are committed to activating business solutions that break barriers and empower our customers and partners to unlock their full potential.

At the center of every OtterBusiness innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBusiness grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit OtterBox/GivingBack.

For more information, visit OtterBusiness .

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit

otterbox/givingback.

For more information, visit

otterbox.

SOURCE Otter Products LLC