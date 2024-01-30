Kleine-Levin Syndrome Foundation Relaunches Medical Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Members help encourage scientific inquiry; provide patients evidence-based information and guidance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kleine-Levin Syndrome Foundation today relaunched its Medical Advisory Board to help accelerate scientific understanding about KLS. The volunteer members of the Medical Advisory Board encourage scientific research to advance the search for a cause and a cure for KLS, provide objective medical knowledge to

build awareness about KLS, and offer guidance for KLS patients and their caregivers.

"The KLS Foundation Board of Directors is grateful for the extensive knowledge and expertise of these respected researchers and clinicians,"

said Kleine-Levin Syndrome Foundation President Steve Maier, who experienced 18 KLS episodes from age 13-27. "The Medical Advisory Board will provide the evidence-based guidance sought by so many KLS patients and their caregivers."



Members of the Medical Advisory Board also raise awareness of KLS within the medical community by sharing information about KLS with peers and inspiring their colleagues to take an interest in KLS.

"As stewards of the KLS Foundation research program that was launched almost 30 years ago to find a cause and a cure, we are grateful for the Medical Advisory Board members' dedication to unraveling KLS's mysteries,"

said KLS Foundation Vice President Dani Farber, who experienced 17 KLS episodes from ages 15-24.

The relaunched Medical Advisory Board is composed of experts who volunteer their time and knowledge in many medical disciplines relating to KLS, including sleep disorders, neurology, and psychiatry. Members of the Medical Advisory Board together lead ongoing scholarly research about KLS.

The KLS Foundation welcomes to our Medical Advisory Board:



Emmanuel

Mignot, MD, PhD; Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University Center for Narcolepsy

Isabelle Arnulf, Isabelle Arnulf, MD, PhD; Sleep Clinic, Sorbonne University, Pitié Salpêtrière Hospital, Paris, France

Andrea

Goldstein-Piekarski, PhD; Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University School of Medicine

David Rye, MD,

PhD; Professor of Neurology, Emory University School of Medicine

Guy

Leschziner, PhD, FRCP; Guy's and St. Thomas' Hospitals, London. Professor of Neurology and Sleep Medicine, King's College, London

Kiran Maski, MD; MPH; Department of Neurology, Boston Children's Hospital; Associate Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School

Orrin Devinsky, MD; Department of Neurology, NYU School of Medicine

Alcibiades J. Rodriguez, MD; Medical director, Comprehensive Epilepsy Center – Sleep Center, NYU Langone Health

Melissa Russell, Nurse Practitioner (NP); MS, CNRN, FNP-BC, NYU Comprehensive Epilepsy & Sleep Center Christopher Hamper,

PA-C; Jupiter Primary Care Group, Jupiter, FL

The Kleine-Levin Syndrome Foundation is a non-profit patient advocacy organization that is an educational hub for doctors and clinicians, an incubator for research to find a cause and treatments for KLS, and a home for patient and caregiver support. Support clinical research and learn how the KLS Foundation supports our community at .

SOURCE Kleine-Levin Syndrome Foundation