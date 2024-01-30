Australia Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030: Focus Includes Crowns, Bridges, Dentures & Dental CAD/CAM Prosthetics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, Australia, 2024-2030, MedCore, Includes: Crowns, Bridges, Dentures & Dental CAD/CAM Prosthetics and 3 more" report has been added to

In 2023, the Australian dental prosthetics market recorded a value of approximately $0.8 million. Projections indicate a growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% throughout the forecast period, with expectations to surpass $1 billion.

The comprehensive report package covering the Australian dental prosthetics market encompasses various segments such as crowns and bridges, dentures, denture teeth, CAD/CAM prosthetics, inlays and onlays, and veneers.

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Drivers & Limiters

Market Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles and Product Portfolios Leading Competitors

Australia Dental Prosthetics Market Trends:

Positive strides in dental health practices in Australia are serving as a significant factor influencing the landscape and acting as a key limitation on the expansion of the Australian dental prosthetics market. The advancements in dental well-being play a pivotal role in preserving natural dentition, resulting in a decline in fully edentulous patients. This shift notably impacts markets related to full dentures and bridges, while simultaneously promoting growth in more cost-effective segments like crowns and partial dentures.

The denture tooth markets also face constraints due to reduced demand for teeth in partial denture applications. Essentially, the overall enhancement in oral health is steering a trend toward restorations involving fewer teeth, thereby impeding the overall growth of the market.

Market Segmentation Summary:

Crown and Bridge Market - Segmented By:



Prosthetic Type: Crown and Bridge Material Type: Full-Cast, Non-Precious PFM, Semi-Precious PFM, Precious PFM, and Ceramic

Denture Market -Segmented By:



Prosthetic Type: Full Dentures, and Partial Dentures Denture Teeth Market

CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market - Segmented By:



Device Type: Crown and Bridge, Inlay and Onlay, Veneer, Denture Setting: In-Lab, Chairside

Inlay and Onlay Market - Segmented By:

Material Type: Gold, Zirconia, Other Ceramic, Composite Resin

Veneer Market - Segmented By:

Material Type: Porcelain/Ceramic, Composite Resin, and Zirconia

