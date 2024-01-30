Avocado Green Mattress Announces Presidents' Day Sale With Huge Discounts On Certified Organic Mattresses And More

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress, one of the nation's top-rated mattress brands for comfort, ergonomic back support, and natural cooling, and also the leader in sustainable and organic sleep solutions, is excited to announce its annual Presidents' Day Sale, offering unprecedented discounts on its full range of products. The sale will run from January 30th to February 19th, providing eco-conscious consumers the opportunity to upgrade their sleep experience while making environmentally responsible choices.

The Avocado Green Mattress features GOLS-certified organic latex, GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, and up to 1,459 individually wrapped support coils arranged in 7 ergonomic zones. The New Box-Top Plush model adds soft FSC-certified Talalay latex. No polyurethane foams or fire retardants. Needle-tufted by hand and assembled in Los Angeles with domestic and imported materials. Certified to MADE SAFE® and Greenguard Gold standards.

The Luxury Organic Mattress from Avocado is spectacularly luxe and certified organic by GOTS. Available in medium, plush, and ultra-plush feels. Handmade in Los Angeles with the best domestic and international materials. Features 17 premium layers of organic and natural latex, wool, silk, hemp, and cotton, combined with up to 2,419 individually encased coils arranged in 7 ergonomic zones for support and motion isolation.

The Avocado Eco Organic Mattress is the most affordable certified organic mattress in America. We assemble our hybrid Eco Organic Mattress in Los Angeles with up to 962 8" encased coils and GOLS-certified organic latex from our sustainable farms in India and Guatemala for a contouring, gentle-firm feel. GOTS-certified organic cotton and wool deliver breathable, luxurious comfort. No chemical flame retardants, fiberglass, or polyurethane foams are used.

Exceptional Savings of Up to 20% Off Certified Organic Mattresses and More

This year's Presidents' Day Sale features eye-catching deals across Avocado's product line:



Up to 20% Off on Mattresses:

Experience luxury sleep with up to $1,360 off, including major savings on the popular Green Box-Top and Luxury Organic Box-Top mattresses.

10% Off Pillows & Toppers: Enhance your sleep with GOTS-certified organic pillows and comfortable mattress toppers.

10% Off Bedding & Protectors: Cozy up with organic bedding, duvet inserts, and protectors (excludes certain items).

10% Off Bed Frames & Adjustable Bases: Upgrade your bedroom with stylish, sustainable bed frames and adjustable bases.

10% Off Bath & Body: Indulge in the organic towel collection and a range of body care products.

10% Off Robes & Pajamas: Relax in super soft, organic robes and pajama sets.

10% Off Organic Yoga: Elevate your wellness routine with certified organic yoga mats and accessories.

50% Off Fleece Lounge and Organic Cotton Collections: Enjoy significant savings on select clothing items (while supplies last, all sales final). 30% Off Alpaca Sweaters: Stay warm with buttery soft, discounted alpaca sweaters (all sales final, exclusions apply).

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado's dream is to be the world's most sustainable brand - the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and quality American-made furniture. We are radically honest about our sourcing, manufacturing, and materials, adhere to the most rigorous organic and non-toxic standards, and are fearless advocates for social responsibility and environmental stewardship. We are a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation , Climate Neutral Certified , meet MADE SAFE® standards , and are the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet® . Visit

for more information.

If you would like more information, please contact Mark Abrials at [email protected] .

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress