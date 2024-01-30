Amidst an era marked by rapid technological advancements and shifting market dynamics, this strategic business report underscores the enormous potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Marketing landscape. The comprehensive analysis reveals that the global market, valued at US$30.9 Billion in 2022, is on an upward trajectory expected to surge to US$196.2 Billion by 2030. This reflects a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% over the forecast period.

The report meticulously segments the market to provide an in-depth study of various facets, including the remarkable growth projected in the AI software segment. With expectations set for a 23.9% CAGR, this sector anticipates reaching US$76.1 Billion by the culmination of the analysis period. Concurrently, advancements within AI hardware are also recognized with a robust projected CAGR of 25.7% through to 2030.

The United States, recognized as a pivotal market, is currently valued at US$9.3 Billion. In parallel, China, a rapidly growing economic powerhouse, is forecasted to proliferate at a 25.1% CAGR. This underlines China's potential to transform into a market of US$33.3 Billion by 2030. The report also identifies other geographical areas contributing significantly to the sector's expansion, including Japan and Canada, with forecasted growth of 23.1% and 21% CAGR, respectively. Europe, with Germany as a focal point, is poised for a 15.9% CAGR.

In a dynamic landscape characterized by global challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the push towards recovery in a post-pandemic world, the report offers exclusive insights into the impact of these events and more. It details the market's competitive environment, highlighting key players who are shaping the future of AI-driven marketing. A total of 268 competitors have been featured, showcasing the depth and diversity of this highly competitive field.

Report Details



Insightful coverage on geopolitical issues, inflation, and the effects of policy shifts on the AI in Marketing sector

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with market share details

Expert evaluation of market presence across various geographies

Proprietary, data-driven strategic insights and forecasts One-year complimentary update service to keep abreast of market developments

This in-depth strategic business report is a testament to the importance of AI in revolutionizing the Marketing industry. Stakeholders, business leaders, and market analysts will find the forward-looking analysis and detailed evaluation provided by the report crucial in navigating and capitalizing on the opportunities presented within the rapidly evolving AI in Marketing arena.

The knowledge and insights contained within this report are essential tools that enable industry participants to make informed, strategic decisions. The global marketplace's trajectory offers a glimpse into a future where AI not only augments marketing practices but also becomes an integral component in delivering personalized, impactful, and efficient customer experiences.

