Iron Ore Mining Industry Analysis: 2030 Global Forecast Reflects Growth And Emerging Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Iron Ore Mining to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the Global iron ore industry. It provides historical and forecast data on iron ore production, production by company, reserves by country and world iron ore prices.
The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the Global iron ore industry. It further profiles major iron ore producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.
Global iron ore production is expected to increase to 2,398 in 2023, a growth of 1.1% over 2022, with Brazil, China, Russia, India, and Australia all contributing to the growth. Combined output from these countries is expected to increase from 2,084Mt in 2022 to 2,114 in 2023 - a 1.5% increase.
Global iron ore production is expected to grow marginally at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% over the forecast period to reach 3,002 in 2030.
Report Scope
The report contains an overview of the global Iron ore mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global iron ore mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.
Key Topics Covered:
Crude Ore Reserves Iron Ore Production Iron Ore Prices Major Active Mines Major Development Projects Major Exploration Projects Competitive Landscape Demand and Trade
Company Coverage:
Vale SA Rio Tinto BHP Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG) Anglo American plc NMDC Ltd Mitsui & Co Ltd Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) ArcelorMittal SA Mineral Resources Ltd
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN30012024004107003653ID1107787736
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.