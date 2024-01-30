(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Business Process as a Service in Healthcare Payers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The U.S. business process as a service in healthcare payers market size is expected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.62% from 2024 to 2030, according to the report. Business process as a service (BPaaS) engagements contributed significantly to healthcare payer business process outsourcing revenue, and this percentage is likely to rise as the market for payer BPaaS expands due to the move toward value-based care, which has been hastened by COVID-19.



The adoption of BPaaS in the U.S. providers industry is growing quickly. Although providers have been around for a while, the Affordable Care Act made them more common and significant, which makes them well-suited to take advantage of BPaaS opportunity. The U.S. healthcare system is shifting from a fee-for-service to a value-based care model, which emphasizes quality of care and patient outcomes over volume of services provided. Growing pressure on the health system as a result of a constant increase in healthcare costs is contributing to rising penetration of value-based healthcare services in industry. BPaaS can help in delivering value-based care by providing healthcare organizations access to advanced analytics and data management tools.

The industry-specific regulatory compliances specify a range of compliance requirements for various industrial verticals. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH), and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) are a few legislations that have impacted industry. In many instances, the market now supports compliance management as an administrative activity rather than a regulatory one. BPaaS providers could implement BPaaS solutions that can bridge compliance gaps between verticals and adapt to changes in existing regulations, leading to industry's growth with a rise in adoption throughout the forecast period as all compliance adherence difficulties can be managed with their assistance.

U.S. Business Process as a Service In Healthcare Payers Market Report Highlights

Based on solution coverage, the market has been segmented into traditional and best-of-breed. Traditional BPaaS segment has accounted for the largest market share of over 75% in 2023, owing to lower cost of service and higher customer satisfaction

Based on buyer type, the government buyers segment held the majority of revenue share of over 73% in 2023. Government insurance companies have historically been main buyers for BPaaS due to modular implementations of medicaid management information systems (MMIS)

Small and medium-sized payers make up more than 70% of all payers in 2023 and have shown a stronger preference for the BPaaS model. In terms of plan types, medicare advantage and managed Medicaid have emerged as viable business cases, with MA accounting for a significant share percentage of the market Based on value chain processes, administrative processes such as care management have seen the most BPaaS adoption. Payers are, however, progressively becoming aware of BPaaS's potential in processes such as claims management, population health management, and member engagement as well as in reducing medical expenses Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Changing regulations

3.2.1.2 Expanding healthcare consumerism

3.2.1.3 Shift towards value-based healthcare

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Risk Concerns Regarding Data Security

3.2.2.2 High costs

3.3 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2 PESTLE Analysis

3.4 Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) in Healthcare Payer Market

3.5 Regulatory Framework

Chapter 4 U.S. Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) in Healthcare Payers Market: Solution Coverage Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 U.S. Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) in Healthcare Payers Market Solution Coverage Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.2 U.S. Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) in Healthcare Payers Market: Solution Coverage Segment Dashboard

4.3 U.S. Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) in Healthcare Payers Market Size & Forecast and Forecasts, By Solution Coverage (USD Billion)

4.3.1 Traditional BPaaS

4.3.2 Best-of-Breed bpaas

Chapter 5 U.S. Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) in Healthcare Payers Market: Buyer Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 U.S. Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) in Healthcare Payers Market Buyer Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.2 U.S. Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) in Healthcare Payers Market: Buyer Type Segment Dashboard

5.3 U.S. Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) in Healthcare Payers Market Size & Forecast and Forecasts, By Buyer Type (USD Billion)

5.3.1 Government buyers

5.3.2 Commerical buyers

Chapter 6 U.S. Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) in Healthcare Payers Market: Value Chain Processes Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 U.S. Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) in Healthcare Payers Market Value Chain Processes Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.2 U.S. Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) in Healthcare Payers Market: Value Chain Processes Segment Dashboard

6.3 U.S. Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) in Healthcare Payers Market Size & Forecast and Forecasts, By Value Chain Processes (USD Billion)

6.3.1 Claims Management

6.3.2 Member engagement

6.3.3 Care management

6.3.4 Others

Chapter 7 U.S. Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) in Healthcare Payers Market: Buyer Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 U.S. Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) in Healthcare Payers Market Buyer Size Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030

7.2 U.S. Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) in Healthcare Payers Market: Buyer Size Segment Dashboard

7.3 U.S. Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) in Healthcare Payers Market Size & Forecast and Forecasts, By Buyer Size (USD Billion)

7.3.1 Small buyers

7.3.2 Mid-sized buyers

7.3.3 Large buyers

Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Participant Categorization

8.2 Company Market Position Analysis

8.3 Strategy Mapping

8.3.1 New Launch

8.3.2 Mergers & acquisition

8.3.3 Partnerships

8.3.4 Collaborations

8.5.5 Others

8.4 Company Profiles/Listing

8.4.1 Accenture

8.4.2 Cognizant

8.4.3 HCL Technologies Limited

8.4.4 IBM

8.4.5 Infosys Limited

8.4.6 NTT DATA Corporation

8.4.7 Optum

8.4.8 TATA Consultancy Services Limited

8.4.9 UST

8.4.10 Wipro

8.4.11 EXL

8.4.12 Softheon, Inc.

8.4.13 Genpact

8.4.14 Change Healthcare

8.4.15 Firstsource

8.4.16 Celegence

8.4.17 Highmark Health

