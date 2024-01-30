Healthicity Announces Heather Robyak As Vice President Of Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Heather Robyak

Robyak brings a wealth of sales, revenue, and marketing expertise to the role

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healthicity , an industry-leading provider of healthcare compliance and medical auditing solutions, announced that Heather Robyak has been named Vice President of Marketing.Robyak brings over two decades of sales and marketing experience to the role, having served in leadership positions in the technology, software, healthcare, and IoT industries. Prior to joining Healthicity, she was the Chief Revenue Officer for Data Activation Center.“There's nothing more exciting than joining a company with an incredible product portfolio and a team of highly competent, collaborative people," said Robyak. "I'm thrilled to support Healthicity at a pivotal time of growth and evolution.”With a robust skillset in developing and executing comprehensive marketing strategies, building and managing high-performing teams, and delivering measurable results, Robyak's approach to driving performance strengthens Healthicity's leadership bench.“Heather's dynamic energy and incredible expertise will ignite innovation for our organization and teams,” said Darin Johnson, CEO of Healthicity.“We are fortunate to have her perspective and leadership as we embark on our next chapter of industry-leading solutions.”In addition, Robyak's proven ability to analyze market trends, leverage data analytics, and optimize marketing campaigns to improve ROI will drive key initiatives for the company.About HealthicityHealthicity is driven to bring simplicity to healthcare compliance and medical auditing. Healthicity's auditing, compliance, and analytics solutions save time for compliance and auditing professionals and help create a safer environment for patients. Learn more at healthicity.

Megan Duggan

Healthicity

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn