Above And Beyond: Air Ambulance Services Market Is Set To Witness A Growth Rate Of 10.6% By 2030

The report segments the global air ambulance services market on the basis of service operator, service type, aircraft type, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Air Ambulance Services Market by Service Operator, Service Type, and Aircraft Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global air ambulance services market was valued at $5.24 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $14.24 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in rates of trauma, stroke, and heart attacks supplemented demand for air medical services and rapid technological advancements in air ambulance services have boosted the growth of the global air ambulance services market. However, strict regulations for aviation licenses and high cost of air medical services & reimbursement challenges hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growth in urban air mobility platforms and untapped potential in the Asia-Pacific region would open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Increased medical conditions and demand for emergency ailments of patients across the globe create a demand for efficient air ambulance services to be present across the globe. In addition, emergency body part transplant or curing of life threatening diseases, which need to be cured on an immediate basis, creates an increased demand for air ambulance services across the globe.

Key Market Players

Alpha Star Aviation Services, European Air Ambulance (EAA), ACADIAN COMPANIES, Express Aviation Services, REVA, Inc., Aeromedevac, Gulf Helicopters, Air Methods, Babcock International Group PLC

On the basis of aircraft type, the rotary-wing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. However, the fixed-wing segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market.

Factors, such as increasing rates of trauma, stroke, & heart attacks to propel demand for air medical services and rapid technological advancements in air ambulance services, create opportunities for the growth of the market across the globe. However, stringent regulations for aviation license and high cost of air medical services & reimbursement challenges create a barrier for the growth of the air ambulance services market across the globe. Moreover, growth in urban air mobility (UAM) platform and acquiring the untapped potential of Asia-Pacific create numerous opportunities for the growth of air ambulance services market across the globe.

The global air ambulance services market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Aeromedevac, Acadian Companies, Alpha Star, Air Methods, Gulf Helicopters, Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance, Express Aviation Services, European Air Ambulance, PHI Inc., and REVA Inc.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By service operator, the hospital based segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of service type, the international segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

On the basis of aircraft type, the rotary-wing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

The global air ambulance services market has been segmented on the basis of service operator, service type, aircraft type, and region. By service operator, the global market is divided into hospital based, independent, and government. By service type, it is bifurcated into domestic and international. By aircraft type, it is classified into fixed-wing and rotary-wing. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

