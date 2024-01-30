That's It. Broadens Canadian Presence With Launch Of Organic Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles At Costco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- That's it., the rapidly expanding healthy snacking company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, is delighted to announce the expansion of its presence in Canada with the introduction of Organic Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles at Costco, hitting nationwide shelves this month.Crafted with a minimalistic approach, these truffles contain only four premium ingredients, delivering a guilt-free and decadent snacking experience. Certified organic, gluten-free and vegan, these truffles cater to a diverse range of dietary preferences and restrictions. Beyond Costco, That's it. Truffles can also be found nationally at Loblaws, in both fig and date flavors.Dr. Lior Lewensztain, Founder and CEO of That's it., expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“We are thrilled to launch our Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles at Costco Wholesale to kick off the new year. Our relationship with Costco in Canada began in 2021 with the launch of Mini Fruit Bars. We have since cultivated a loyal following in Canada, in large part because of our commitment to simple, clean, and minimal ingredients.”Don't miss the chance to indulge in these decadent treats that have gained a cult following on Instagram and TikTok since launching in the U.S. at both Costco and Target retailers.About That's it.Founded in 2012, That's it. specializes in creating delicious, convenient, plant-based super snacks using only the purest ingredients, free from priority allergens. Pioneering innovation in the natural foods category, the company's portfolio comprises simple and nutritious snacks made with real, whol foods. Transparently adhering to its commitment of producing“Snacks without Secrets,” all Canadian offerings from That's it. contain four ingredients or less. That's it. snacks are now available at Costco and Loblaws nationwide, along with London Drugs, Longos, GroceryGetaway, Fortinos, Wholefoods, Well, Circle-K and online at Amazon.For more information, visit the That's it. website .

