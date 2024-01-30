KF Aerospace Secures Exclusive North American Distribution For Grob Aircraft SE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Grob 120 TP in flight

A Grob 120A in flight

KF Aerospace has six operations across Canada to support Canadian and international civilian and military aerospace customers.

Canadian aerospace firm reaches deal with German manufacturer on marketing, sale and lease of products and training services

- Tracy Medve, President & CEO

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KF Aerospace is pleased to announce its newly established exclusive dealership arrangement with Grob Aircraft SE- a premier German aerospace manufacturer- for the North American market.

This agreement entrusts KF Aerospace to market, sell and lease Grob products and pilot training services throughout Canada and the United States.

The Grob 120 is renowned for its use in military pilot training programs globally, including by the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) for basic flying training at the Contracted Flying Training and Support (CFTS) Program in Southport, MB. KF Aerospace has managed the CFTS Program with its Allied Wings partners since 2005.

KF's longstanding maintenance and operational expertise with Grob's 120A aircraft ensures a seamless and knowledgeable experience for North American customers.

Tracy Medve, President & CEO of KF Aerospace, expressed confidence in the synergy between the two aerospace firms:

“This partnership with Grob is a great fit for us. We have developed a solid relationship with Grob over the last 18 years and we are strong believers in the products that Grob delivers. Our extensive experience with the Grob 120A uniquely positions us to support and expand the presence of these exceptional products and services in Canada and the US.”

Clients interested in Grob Aircraft's offerings will soon be able to reach out to KF Aerospace directly for expert guidance and support.

For further inquiries, please contact KF Aerospace at ... or (250) 491-5500.

Matt Stone

KF Aerospace

+1 250-391-5500

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube