Business Education And Ownership Should Be Key Components Of NIL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PROJECT NILO is a business educational program created by The World's Best Connectors LLC. for college athletes.

World's Best Connectors has an annual Night with the Suns. On February 13, 2024, the National Tri-Caucus Board Development Association is the Community Partner host for a fundraiser for PROJECT NILO, a business education program for college athletes.

The World's Best Connectors LLC has assembled a non-profit/business partnership to provide business education to student-athletes and their parents.

- Denise MeridithPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The predictions have ranged from“NIL is going to bring about the demise of football as we know it” to“All athletes are getting rich from big NIL deals.” These are just a sample of myths circulating during the chaos that has reigned since 2021 when the NCAA changed its policies prohibiting pay for a college athlete's names, image, and likeness (NIL). In reality, over 450,000 students have received NIL deals; the average NIL deal is $1-10,000; and fewer than 2% of the NCAA students go pro after college.The World's Best Connectors (WBC), an LLC community of CEOs who help other executives enhance their connections with family, employees, clients, government and the media, felt that there was a need to help students and their parents, who have been devoting so much of their lives to sports, prepare to manage their pro sports financial lives or more importantly have a career in mind if they do not become professionals. WBC CEO says“This spring, the non-profit NILO LIMITED created by WBC will start providing business education for student athletes and their parents. Our mission is to help student-athletes add 'Ownership' to NIL.”PROJECT NILO is an online 3-6 month series of classes and work study covering topics, such as how to set up an LLC or foundation, how to write and present a business plan, and how to find/hire a reputable team of mentors and service providers. The sessions, which are open to students in any sport or school will be presented by topic experts and current/retired athletes. Upon completion of the program, each student will have his/her own business license. WBC will also provide a separate informational online series called“I Wish I Had Known,” where parents can hear and learn from athletes and other parents who have already gone through the challenges.WBC is assembling an impressive partnership to implement and supplement its education programs. For example, Samantha Card is a former NCAA champion and current successful businesswoman and best-selling author, who runs Success Beyond Game Day (SBGD). Over 30 states have passed legislation allowing payments to high school athletes. SBGD is a High Performance Development Program for them that explores and implements a neuroscience based mental strength lab focused on readiness for going pro in/out of sport. Card is an inspiration to all involved; she says“We see a world in which ONE BILLION athletes are empowered to extend their skills and impact beyond the game.” Students who complete SBGD's 7-week values assessment and initial mini-lab are among the candidates who can move onto the more intensive NILO operational training.Of course, current, and retired athletes play a critical role with NILO as instructors, role models, sponsors, and mentors, especially for students of color. Charmeachealle Moore, Reggie Jordan, Jamir Miller, and Lorenzo Alexander are some of the professional athletes involved with PROJECT NILO. Board Member Leonard Marshall Jr says“Compared to other professions, fewer Black adult athletes see people of their race at the higher levels of success in science, mathematics, and engineering. I wish to bring about change to that perception.”Businesses and communities will both benefit from the talented and business-savvy students that complete PROJECT NILO. NILO has partnered with the National Tri-Caucus Board Development Association (NTCBDA), which is a 501(c)3 engaged in securing financial and legal resources, economic development, shaping education, environmental process and cultural spirituality within the Hispanic, African American, Native American, and disenfranchised communities. Harry Garewal says“With NILO, we want to help students use the leadership and team skills they developed in sports to the business world.”NTCBDA, WBC, other businesses and non-profits like the Phoenix Suns, NY Life, EZ Pooling Inc and Denise Meridith Consultants Inc will be hosting a VIP fundraiser for PROJECT NILO called“Night with the Suns” at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on Feb 13, 2024. It is important to share information about NILO LIMITED and its partners with students, parents, universities and private and non-profit businesses throughout the country via partners' events and the media.Interested students, parents, private businesses, sports teams and clubs, sponsors, and relevant non-profits are encouraged to visit PROJECT NILO's website, sign up for the PROJECT NILO Mailing List or contact it at ....

Denise Meridith

World's Best Connectors LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram