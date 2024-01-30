Discover Luxury At Deluxe Holiday Homes' New Branch In Dana Bay, Fujairah

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deluxe Holiday Homes, Dubai

Al Dana Bay, Fujairah (Al Aqah, Sharm)

Deluxe Holiday Homes opens a new branch in Dana Bay, Fujairah, offering elite vacation experiences with exclusive villas and amenities.

SHARM AREA, FUJAIRAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Deluxe Holiday Homes is excited to announce the inauguration of its new branch at the prestigious Al Dana Island, also known as Dana Bay, located in the scenic Sharm area of Fujairah. This landmark development signifies our commitment to expanding the horizons of luxury holiday homes in the UAE.Developed by F3 LLC, Al Dana Island is a marvel of modern luxury and design. With 300 beautifully crafted villas, each boasting unrivaled ocean vistas, the island has rapidly become a symbol of opulence and exclusivity. The expansive marina, catering to private yacht aficionados, further enhances the allure of Dana Bay. The meticulous care of F3 LLC ensures that Dana Bay continues to epitomize the highest standards of luxury living.The upcoming Clubhouse, set for completion by the end of 2024, is poised to enhance the vibrancy of Dana Bay. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as the epicenter of leisure, providing amenities such as a spa, gym, coffee shops, restaurants, business centers, lounge, cinema, and dedicated areas for children, including daycare, playground, and kids swimming pool. Sports facilities like volleyball, padel tennis, basketball, and skating, along with food kiosks and water features, will further enrich the living experience.Adding to the splendor, the Crystal Lagoon project by F3 LLC, adjacent to Dana Bay, will feature luxury properties, each offering a unique blend of lakefront luxury and private beach access. These properties, including duplexes with private pools, will offer breathtaking views of the ocean, marina club, and yachts, showcasing our unwavering dedication to unparalleled living standards.At Dana Bay, Deluxe Holiday Homes will manage villas with private swimming pools , ensuring every villa provides full views of the ocean or marina. Our comprehensive range of services includes property management , cleaning, landscaping, pest control, and interior design, assuring that each villa meets our exacting standards of luxury and comfort.Fujairah, renowned for its natural beauty, offers a unique blend of serene landscapes and adventure. The emirate is dotted with picturesque beaches, coral reefs, historic castles, and mineral springs, making it an ideal destination for curious explorers, adventure enthusiasts, and luxury seekers alike. Fujairah's unique position along the Gulf of Oman sets it apart from other emirates, offering a tranquil escape from the bustling city life.Visitors to Fujairah can explore the imposing landscape, which features not only beaches and coral reefs but also mineral springs, villages, and historic sites. Far away from the crowds, Fujairah offers a more authentic travel experience, where visitors can truly immerse themselves in the culture and history of the UAE.One of the most iconic landmarks in Fujairah is the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, the second-largest mosque in the UAE. This mosque is an architectural marvel, capable of accommodating 32,000 worshipers and featuring six minarets 100 meters high each. Its white facade, domes, and rich decorations make it a sight to behold. Although non-Muslims are not allowed inside, the exterior of the mosque offers plenty of photographic opportunities.For those interested in history, Fujairah is home to several forts and castles that offer a glimpse into the past. The Fujairah Fort, built in 1670, is considered the oldest fort in the UAE and has been fully restored to its former glory. The Bithnah Fort, another historical site, is nestled in a palm grove with the Hajar Mountains as a backdrop, offering a picturesque setting for history enthusiasts.The region is also a haven for adventure seekers. The rugged Hajar Mountains and the numerous wadis (dry riverbeds) offer ample opportunities for hiking, rock climbing, and wadi-bashing. Wadi Ham, the longest valley in the area, and Wadi Al Taiwan are popular destinations for those looking to explore the stunning mountainous landscapes.Moreover, Fujairah's coastal location makes it a prime spot for water sports. The emirate is renowned for its snorkeling and diving opportunities, with the area around Snoopy Island being particularly popular. The rich marine life and coral reefs offer an underwater spectacle that is unparalleled in the region.The launch of our new branch in Dana Bay is a testament to Deluxe Holiday Homes' vision to redefine luxury vacation rentals in the UAE. We are excited to welcome guests to experience the splendor of Dana Bay and explore the enchanting beauty of Fujairah.

