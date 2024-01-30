Simple Helix Announces New Offering To Help School Districts Save On IT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Simple Helix announced a new Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offering to help schools and school districts access a reliable, affordable IT Infrastructure.

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA , USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Simple Helix recently announced a new set of IaaS services for schools and districts. With Simple Helix's IaaS services, schools that have on-prem infrastructure can transition to a more flexible and cost-effective option.

Schools can keep data secure with Simple Helix's highly efficient data center facility. In many cases, Simple Helix's IaaS services cost less in the long run than managing on-prem infrastructure. What's more, school districts using IaaS can adjust the level of infrastructure they use at any time.

Many districts' IT teams are busy dealing with failing equipment and repairs. Meanwhile, new on-prem IT equipment requires large upfront costs that can be hard to fit into the budget. With Simple Helix's IaaS services, districts can reduce the burden on IT staff, avoid large upfront equipment costs, and enjoy more flexibility for the future.

Simple Helix now offers several IT solutions for schools and districts:

-- IaaS and data center services. Simple Helix offers NOC+ services, network and facility monitoring, and colocation in a secure, redundant data center.

-- Managed IT services with 24/7 support. This service includes managed workstations, servers, firewalls, and network devices. Schools can also gain security measures like Office 365 and Endpoint backups, multi-factor authentication (MFA), security awareness training (SAT), and data encryption.

-- Connectivity services. Simple Helix can provide schools with ultra-fast internet, lower latency, reduced risk, and more resilience. Clients can choose from several connectivity options.



About Simple Helix

Simple Helix is an IaaS and IT solutions provider. We help organizations of all sizes with mission-specific technology solutions to reduce IT hangups and keep data secure. Our services include Managed IT, IaaS services, connectivity solutions, hosted VoIP, and more. With Simple Helix supporting your IT needs, you can focus on the work you care about.

