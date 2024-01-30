Meister Seelig & Fein Adds Ferdinand IP Law Group Team To Strengthen Firm's Intellectual Property Practice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jed Ferdinand

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Meister Seelig & Fein PLLC announced that Jed Ferdinand , the founder and chair of the Ferdinand IP Law Group, together with his team of seasoned legal professionals, has joined Meister Seelig & Fein's Intellectual Property Group.

Ferdinand, a leading practitioner in the areas of IP-related licensing, enforcement, corporate transactions, litigation and valuations, will Co-Chair MSF's IP Group. He represents some of the most prominent companies and popular brands in the fashion, consumer products and technology industries.

The addition of Ferdinand and his group will significantly strengthen the reach and capabilities of MSF's IP Group, which currently represents a variety of corporate and individual clients, both in the U.S. and abroad, in a wide range of technology and intellectual property-related transactional and litigation matters.

Ferdinand will be joined by his team of eight IP professionals, including four seasoned attorneys, Partner, Jessica Rutherford, Counsel, Alex Malbin and Kate Moore, and Associate Grace Monroy; and four experienced paralegals; their arrival will double the size of MSF's IP Group.

MSF Chairperson and Co-Founder Mark Seelig stated:“We are thrilled to have Jed and his experienced team join MSF as integral members of our intellectual property transaction and litigation practices. Jed's knowledge, professionalism and commitment to his clients are impressive, and his entire team shares our views on the importance of delivering superior client service and results. We are confident MSF and its clients will be better served as a result of adding their unique talents.”

Reflecting on the move, Ferdinand stated:“Our combination with MSF marks a significant milestone for us. MSF is a perfect match for our team as we share the firm's business focus. Joining MSF gives us greater capabilities across general practice areas, additional support from the firm's uniquely talented group of attorneys, and a larger footprint in our key markets of New York and Los Angeles. I couldn't be more excited and pleased about joining forces with MSF.”

About Meister Seelig & Fein

Meister Seelig & Fein is a premier business law firm headquartered in New York City with additional offices in Connecticut, Los Angeles and New Jersey. Known for its entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence, the firm offers a comprehensive range of legal services. Its team of accomplished attorneys, collaborative approach, and steadfast commitment to integrity are essential to ensuring that the firm's clients achieve their objectives.

Kristen Edelman

Meister Seelig & Fein

+1 212-655-3538

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn