The Small Business Svite & Grand Marnier Celebrate Black History Month With A Curated Tropical Island Paradise-Style Brunch In The Middle Of February

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three years after inception,333 lounge's sister business, The Small Business Svite has amassed a community of over 500 active businesses, and has had over 700 events serving over 100 businesses annually and counting, as far as Montrael to Trinidad. They are creating community by being a liaison of resources for various organizations. To celebrate year three, a partnership with Grand Marnier comes from a shared interest in pouring into diverse communities and providing unique memorable experiences. Co-founder and spokesperson for The Small Business Svite had this to say about the partnership:

Founders & Co-Owners of The Small Business Svite, Shae Bailous, Erwin Caesar, and Jenn Small

A packed weekend at The Small Business Svite Weekend Pop-Up

"At a time post the Supreme Court ruling to dismantle Affirmative Action, creating a world wind for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives, we truly appreciate partnership with a brand like Grand Marnier, who still prioritizes working with diverse audiences, and supports local economies by working with small businesses." - Erwin Caesar, Co-founder The Small Business Svite

On Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, Grand Marnier and The Small Business Svite invites you to their marquee event celebrating three years of small business pop-ups in Brooklyn at 333 Lounge on Flatbush Avenue, to kick-off Black History Month. Saturday's event will be filled with a curated selection of small businesses of Caribbean descent like Buttersoft Essentials, Eyeland Vibes, and Our Temenos at the popular neighborhood pop-up, which has become a staple in the Brooklyn community with a weekly elevated brunch experience, on Saturdays & Sundays.

Other key partners include Uncle Waithley's Ginger Beer, and Plush Vodka. This event follows an extremely successful event recently hosted in January, in partnership with Jack Daniel's and Creators Field Trip, to highlight Content Creators, and their value in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The Small Business Svite is excited to propel the rest of the 2024 pop-up series with quality programming to provide additional resources for passionate entrepreneurs. The Longue will be transformed into a Caribbean paradise with a specially curated brunch menu from Executive Chef Roosevelt Ceasar, highlighting Caribbean flavors with a Grand Marnier pairing.

The Small Business Svite and Grand Marnier invites business owners and the local community out to experience the island heat in the middle of February with a specialty cocktail, products from businesses that are a part of the impact the Svite has on the community all during brunch. To RSVP visit href="" rel="nofollow" splashtha and follow The Small Business Svite and partners on Instagram at @thesvite @333,and @grandmarnierusa.

About the Small Business Svite

Founded in 2021, The Small Business Svite Team hosts curated weekly pop-up shops, Shop Small Saturdays and Shop Black Sundays, during weekend brunch at 333 Lounge. TSBS serves as a launching pad for passionate entrepreneurs, who look forward to showcasing their products and services, while prospecting and networking weekly. The Svite is cultivating community, one business at a time in Brooklyn and beyond, by providing affordable spaces and other resources for businesses. href="" rel="nofollow" splashtha For press and partnership inquiries email: [email protected]

