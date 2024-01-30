Murrieta Hot Springs Resort Partners With OSEA, Bringing The Clean Beauty Brand Back To Its Beginnings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The reimagined wellness destination in Southern California to offer a curated selection of spa treatments and experiences highlighting OSEA products

MURRIETA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the historical and reimagined Murrieta Hot Springs Resort announces its partnership with OSEA , the mother daughter-founded seaweed-infused skincare brand that pioneered clean beauty. Founder Jenefer Palmer began her career as the Spa Director of Murrieta Hot Springs Resort in 1982. Inspired by the natural healing properties of the Resort's renowned geothermal waters, Palmer began formulating what would be the early versions of OSEA products born out of her inability to find the right products that met her high clean beauty standards.

Murrieta Hot Springs Resort

Continue Reading

"I discovered my passion for skincare when I became spa director at one of Southern California's first wellness spas, Murrieta Hot Springs. The hot springs were a source of healing and inspiration for me. I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to partner with Murrieta Hot Springs Resort as they begin their next chapter of health and wellness evolution, at this historic resort" says Jenefer Palmer, OSEA's Founder.



Murrieta Hot Springs Resort's rich history dates back to 1902 when German immigrant Fritz Guenther bought a section of the land surrounding Murrieta Hot Springs with the vision of developing it into a world-class health spa resort. The resort, now owned by Olympus Real Estate Group , is known for its soothing geothermal mineral water, with guests calling the experience "life changing."

"With our geothermal-inspired spa, we are thrilled to be partnering with OSEA due to their commitment to the quality of their products and clean standards. The synergy of soaking in our mineral-rich water along with OSEA's nourishing products will provide our guests with unparalleled benefits," says Sharon Holtz, VP of Wellness at Murrieta Hot Springs.



Murrieta Hot Springs Resort's unique waters come from hundreds of feet below the surface, drawing naturally healing minerals from the geology found there. The minerals include a one-of-a-kind blend of calcium, sodium, lithium, potassium, bicarbonates, chloride, fluoride, and boron, which are naturally found in the geothermal water, contributing to a variety of health benefits such as skin nourishment and relaxation. The Spa at Murrieta Hot Springs Resort also offers massages and spa body treatments. Dr. Marcus Coplin, ND, the resort's Medical Director focuses on providing tools and programming that maximize the healing effects of mineral water therapies.

OSEA products, spa treatments, and experiences will be available at Murrieta Hot Springs Resort as a part of the resort's extensive health and wellness offerings, with a variety of integrated and highly curated healing treatments and activities designed to support relaxation and revitalization. An exclusive offering included in a selection of face and body treatments will be OSEA's Wild Gigartina Seaweed paired with the resort's geothermal water, promoting robust hydration and remineralization of the skin. The Spa at Murrieta Hot Springs Resort will also offer signature OSEA facials,

Body Treatments, and the Serious Sleep Massage which features OSEA's Vagus Nerve Oil which activates the body's relaxation response and helps to regulate stress. OSEA products will be available in the Spa, Bath House, and in specialized Sleep Rooms.

"Murrieta Hot Springs' history and legacy to provide wellness and healing aligns deeply with OSEA's mission. We're so proud to partner with Murrieta Hot Springs Resort to offer OSEA products and treatments in support of their reopening and long-term success," says Melissa Palmer, OSEA's Co-Founder and CEO.



You can now reserve day passes, spa treatments, and resort stays at this one-of-a-kind oasis of vitality at: murrieta-hotsprings/

About Murrieta Hot Springs

Established in 1902 and renowned as one of the nation's premier "wellness destinations," Murrieta Hot Springs Resort has undergone an extensive restoration following three decades of being inaccessible to the public. In February 2024, the team behind The Springs at Pagosa Springs will proudly unveil the revitalized Murrieta Hot Springs Resort, which will be open to the public. The resort, a 100% adaptive reuse renovation project, is poised to shine as a beacon of health and vitality. Rooted in science-backed methods and traditional wisdom, it creates a personalized experience, giving guests the tools they need to maintain their well-being beyond their stay. The rejuvenating geothermal waters flowing throughout the property are central to the overall enjoyment of the resort and are thoughtfully incorporated throughout the guest experience. The resort is conveniently located between Los Angeles and San Diego, providing easy access for restful weekends away from major cities. To learn more, please visit the website at murrieta-hotsprings or follow on Instagram at @murrieta_hotsprings .

About OSEA

OSEA is clean, clinically proven skincare from the sea. Founded in 1996 in Malibu, California, the brand set a new industry standard for clean beauty, creating safe and effective seaweed-infused skincare with a holistic approach to wellness and self-care. Today, OSEA's assortment includes 50+ face, body, wellness and professional products featured at retailers and spas around the world. Learn more at oseamalibu and at our Skincare Studio in Venice, California.

Contact:

af&co

Malia O'Connor

[email protected]



SOURCE Murrieta Hot Springs Resort