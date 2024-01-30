Tobin Scientific Achieves Key Quality Milestone: ISO 9001 Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BILLERICA, Mass, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tobin Scientific proudly announces the attainment of ISO 9001 certification, a significant step in its ongoing commitment to quality and operational excellence. This achievement reflects the stringent quality standards consistently upheld across Tobin Scientific's expanding cGMP facilities. As the first certification of its kind within their network, it establishes a benchmark for the level of quality and excellence that Tobin Scientific is committed to in its comprehensive cGMP operations.

The attainment of the ISO 9001 certification from the British Standards Institution stands as a testament to

Tobin Scientific's robust quality management systems and its proficiency in seamlessly incorporating complex regulatory requirements into its operational processes. This achievement signals the company's overarching commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality throughout its biopharma storage business.

Senior Director of

cGMP Warehousing, David Hamilton, expressed his pride in this achievement: "This certification is a testament to the exceptional efforts of our team, demonstrating our ability to provide -best-in-class supply chain solutions for our clients, particularly in the critical realm of drug manufacturing."

Tobin Scientific's commitment to operational excellence is evident in its focus on the integrity and security of client data and products. The company's capabilities include a range of temperature-controlled environments, from ultra-low temperatures like -190C, -80C, and -20C, to walk-in cold rooms and ambient conditions, addressing diverse and essential storage needs. Further demonstrating this commitment, Tobin Scientific's integration of 21 CFR Part 11 compliant software enhances their ability to meet rigorous regulatory standards while offering advanced solutions.

Tobin Scientific is a leading provider of cold chain, ambient storage, and transport & logistics services for the biopharma industry. Serving a diverse array of clients in life sciences, university, government, and more, we're recognized for our expertise in ensuring the safety and security of temperature-sensitive products during transport and storage. Our cGMP storage solutions are custom-built for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, managing mission-critical consumables, equipment, raw materials, and finished goods with precision. Nationally acclaimed for laboratory relocation, principal investigator support, and other logistics services, Tobin Scientific's holistic approach and commitment to excellence make us an integral player in life science services.

