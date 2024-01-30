Eurobio Scientific: FISCAL YEAR 2023, STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION OF THE GROUP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FISCAL YEAR 2023, STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION OF THE GROUP

Continued total year growth in core business revenues, up 39%

Successful deployment of the Group's strategy:



Proprietary products up at 30% of revenues

Internationalization, with 38% of revenues now generated outside of France

Acquisition of DID in Italy effective as of July 1st, 2023 Acquisition of Alpha Biotech, GenDx distributor, effective as of January 3rd, 2024 Paris, January 30, 2024 – 5:45 pm Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in in vitro specialty medical diagnostics and life sciences, today presents its consolidated annual revenues for the period ending December 31, 2023. Strong growth of core business at +39% Eurobio Scientific recorded revenues of €130.1 million for its core business at the end of 2023. Activities linked to the detection of COVID are now integrated to the core business (respiratory panels) and represent approximately €6 million for 2023.

In 2022, the Group generated sales of €152.6 million. Excluding non-recurring sales from the COVID business (€59), growth for 2023 therefore reached +39%. On a comparable proforma basis, i.e. excluding perimeter effects linked to acquisitions and non-recurring items, growth of the core business remained dynamic, at +12%.

in €m H1 2022 2023 change. / core at constant scope TOTAL COVID core Revenues 152.6 59.1 93.5 130.1 +39% +12% unaudited

The Group is successfully pursuing its strategy of targeted geographic and technological expansion, with the ambition of becoming a major international company in the specialty diagnostics market, providing its customers with a comprehensive molecular diagnostics offering, including its own solutions and those of its partners.



Share of proprietary products at 30% of revenues



The share of proprietary products represents 30% of revenues (compared to 18% of core revenues in 2022), thanks in particular to the contribution of GenDx, consolidated in the Group's financial statements as of October 1st, 2022.

Continued international expansion



International sales represents 38% of 2023 revenues (against 25% of core business revenues in 2022). This increase is mainly due to the new acquisitions made over the past year in Belgium (BMD), the Netherlands (GenDx) and Italy (DID) as well as increasing cross-selling of the Group's own products.

Integration and international strategy continues in 2024 with the acquisition of the UK company Alpga Biotech that has been the distributor of GenDx for more than 20 years.

Outlook

With the confirmation of the strategic priorities chosen over the last few years, the Eurobio Scientific Group will continue to expand on its three pillars: development of proprietary products, internationalisation and new markets expansion.

Next financial meeting

2023 annual results : April 10, 2024, after market closes

About Eurobio Scientific

Eurobio Scientific is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 290 employees and four production units based in the Paris region, in Germany, in the Netherlands and in the United States, and several affiliates based in Dorking UK, Sissach Switzerland, Bünde Germany, Antwerp Belgium, Utrecht in The Netherlands and Milan in Italy.

Eurobio Scientific's reference shareholder is the EurobioNext holding company which brings together its two directors, Jean-Michel Carle and Denis Fortier, alongside the "Pépites et Territoires" by AXA & NextStage AM investment program, managed by NextStage AM.

For more information, please visit:

The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.

Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP



