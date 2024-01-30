Discover The Areon Network (AREA) Listing On XT.COM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Areon Network on its platform in the Innovation zone (DeFi) and the AREA/USDT trading pair will open for trading from 2024-01-31 14:00 (UTC).





Users can deposit AREA for trading since 2024-01-30 14:00(UTC) Withdrawals for AREA will open at 2024-02-01 14:00 (UTC)

About AREA

AREA is the native digital asset for the Areon blockchain with a max supply of 250 million coins. The AREA token, a fundamental component of the Areon Network, operates on the innovative Proof of Area consensus mechanism, ensuring unparalleled transaction speeds and efficiency. As a decentralized layer 1 blockchain project, Areon Network empowers users to engage in daily transactions, build decentralized applications (dApps), and participate in the growing ecosystem with low transaction fees.

The allocation of tokens for ecosystem development, community engagement, backers, team, public sales, listing, and company reserves demonstrates a strategic and balanced approach. The deflationary mechanism, with quarterly burning tied to transaction volume, ensures a fair value for the AREA token, fostering a resilient and investor-friendly ecosystem.

Areon Chain, the backbone of the project, is designed to handle an astonishing 600,000 transactions per second, setting new standards for blockchain speed and scalability. This advanced technology, combined with the Proof of Area algorithm, positions Areon Network as a game-changer in the blockchain industry.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT, commented on the recent AREA tooken listing,, stating, "The AREA token's integration with the innovative Proof of Area algorithm not only ensures lightning-fast transaction speeds but also brings a new dimension to decentralized validation through the ownership of land in Areon City. This unique approach aligns with our vision of fostering groundbreaking technologies within the cryptocurrency space, and we are excited to provide our users with access to such a forward-thinking project."

About Areon Network

Areon Network, the visionary force behind the AREA token, is pioneering a decentralized layer 1 blockchain project that sets a new standard for innovation in the blockchain space. The project's flagship product, Areon Chain, is not just a blockchain but an entire ecosystem that redefines speed, security, and usability.

Areon Chain, the cornerstone of the project, stands out with its groundbreaking speed, achieving an impressive 600,000 transactions per second. The unique "Proof of AREA'' algorithm powers the chain, combining security and speed seamlessly. This advanced infrastructure positions Areon Chain among the fastest and most efficient blockchains ever created.

The architecture of Areon Chain enables compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), offering developers the flexibility to scale decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating seamless interaction with existing Ethereum tools. The integration of Tendermint Core and CometBFT for consensus underscores the commitment to achieving real-time, high-throughput blockchain applications.

Proof of Area (PoA), Areon Network's distinctive consensus mechanism, introduces a novel approach to network validation. Validators, integral to the PoA mechanism, play a crucial role in the transaction verification process by owning land in Areon City. This ownership not only validates transactions but also provides various benefits, creating a robust and sustainable ecosystem.

Areon Network places a strong emphasis on community engagement and governance. AREA token holders wield governance powers, allowing them to propose and vote on changes to community-controlled parameters. The governance structure on AreonChain introduces new options, making the process accessible and inclusive for the community.

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

