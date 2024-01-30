Understanding And Drafting Oil & Gas Industry Contracts: 1-Day Online Training Course (April 16Th, 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contracts in the Oil and Gas Industry Training Course - Understanding and Drafting Oil and Gas Industry Contracts" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The accelerated pace of change in the oil and gas industry makes this one of the world's most challenging and complex sectors in which to understand, draft and negotiate contracts.

This intense one-day oil & gas industry training course focuses on understanding and drafting contracts related to this complex industry. It will serve as either an in-depth introduction for newcomers or a useful update/refresher for those with some experience in the industry.

By attending this one-day training course you will:



Gain knowledge of agreements that are in common use in the upstream oil and gas industry

Learn about joint operating agreements and alliances

Understand how to draft agreements for offshore design, engineering and construction work

Master the complex wording around force majeure and frustration and its implications

Get to grips with how best to deal with disputes in oil and gas contracts Understand the differences between law and jurisdiction

Certification:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:



In-house lawyers

Procurement managers

Contract managers

Contract analysts

Contract engineers Contractors and sub-contractors

Including those new to the industry and those looking for a refresher course.

Agenda

Introduction

Essentials of contract law



Contracts and Torts

Nature of contract law - liability is strict unlike in Tort

Certainty more important than fairness

Understand what you sign Fundamental breach -v- breach of fundamental obligations

Two kinds of energy contract



Investor contracts: joint ventures and production-sharing agreements

Construction and service contracts

Confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements Exclusivity agreements

Joint operating agreements and alliances



Relationship between the parties



Scope



Interest of the parties



The role of the Operator

Rights and duties of the Non-Operator

Risk allocation within JOA Penalties for default

Drafting agreements for offshore design, engineering and construction work



Including EPC contracts (engineer procure construct)

Basic features of an EPC contract

Key oil and gas specific clauses

Key performance clauses Performance guarantees & liquidated damages

Frustration and Force Majeure in the energy business



Dealing with the unexpected - COVID, wars, price rises etc

Frustration is the common law doctrine but is very narrow so consider using FM clauses to increase your ability not to be bound by unexpected events Wording is very important

Dealing with disputes in oil and gas contracts



Choice of method

Litigation

Arbitration

Mediation Expert determinations

Choice of jurisdiction



Contracts can be governed by the law and jurisdiction chosen by the parties

Difference between law and jurisdiction Why English Law is the preferred jurisdiction for global commerce, including energy

Final questions

