Veridat And White Crow Health Technologies Announce Global Strategic Partnership To Bring Trust In Data Acquisition

The Veridat and White Crow Health Technologies collaboration further enhances clients' key strategic assets: Information and Data.

White Crow Health Technologies and Veridat announced a new multi-year, global partnership to integrate Veridat's unbiased, third-party layer of immutability platform into the encrypted audit trail generated by White Crow's data acquisition system. This partnership is another significant step for Veridat in advancing its technology platform.White Crow Health Technologies is a software and hardware company focused on data capture and middleware solutions to acquire data in an agnostic fashion. "We believe that users of analytical equipment should be able to capture their data and use it in their systems, without being bound to a particular data store," said Benjamin Flores, CEO of White Crow. "We believe that users should be able to bring their own database and offer a system that is agnostic to process inputs and outputs, we are striving to be a global leader in data acquisition.As technology continues to advance and finds its way into more devices, this partnership would help end users to aggregate information from a variety of devices, creating a solid foundation of data for higher levels of technology to generate greater insight. For White Crow, coupling this offering with our technology, such as routing data back into process equipment, will benefit the customer by allowing them to feel comfortable with the data generated by the equipment while being able to use it in an automated and integrated manner.This collaboration would augment and accelerate the very element of Veridat's deployment: - digital documents-, proclaimed Veridat's Co-Founder and Fellow at Harvard's Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, Robert Huber. "Digital documents are great for managing our everyday workflow. They are easy to create, edit, copy, curate, archive, search, share near and far, and ultimately discard. The very features that make digital workflows so convenient, though, are also those that make them inherently susceptible to unintended or fraudulent modifications without leaving a trace. This is the central conundrum of Web3: How can anonymous partners come together and place trust in each other's statements and claims? Nowhere is this conundrum more relevant than in assuring the general public that monitoring the integrity of major structural installations is not clouded by conflicting financial interests. Similarly, what assures us that autonomous actions performed by AI systems are inherently trustworthy? How can we put our life into the hands of medical diagnostics run by black-box systems of unknown provenance, training conditions, and success function? The answer is "WELL WE CAN'T REALLY" unless we use Veridat to build a layer of verifiable truth, accountability, oversight, and analytical decision-making into the process." The technological alignment with White Crow is simply perfect, concluded Robert Huber.About Veridat:Veridat is Driven by TrustTM. Our platform captures and verifies every step of a digital workflow - End-to-End. It offers a total solution that can be tailored for any company, any industry, anywhere. Our objective is to help clients build and expand their business in response to a changing environment, reduce risk in the face of growing complexity, and improve the processes and systems that protect brands, build trust, and add value. The end goal is for trust and business performance to be one and the same – inextricably linked by a strategy, culture, and operating model that drives brand performance.About White Crow Health Technologies:White Crow Health Technologies is a data acquisition company. We are focused on making sure that data coming from analytical equipment is being captured fully, without errors and alternation. Our system captures quality data even through power outages, when utilizing our IoT devices. It also allows users to keep data in their own storage systems. We believe that your data belongs to you. White Crow is there to help, while you can be focused on doing important work.

White Crow Health Technologies and Veridat Deployment