NCRF Takes 8Th Annual Black College Expo HBCU College Caravan Tour 2024 On The Road In February

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Students excited about acceptance to Fort Valley State University

Visits promote a college-going culture and bring educational resources to students throughout California

- NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In its mission to break down barriers to college access and education, in February National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is literally meeting students where they are around the state.In advance of its historic 25th Annual Black College ExpoTM, slated for February 10th at the Los Angeles Convention Center, NCRF is taking the show, the 8th Annual Black College Expo HBCU College Caravan Tour 2024, on the road, initially, to several high schools and school districts throughout Southern California.Due to NCRF's enduring partnership with the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the Caravan is part information and part inspiration. Meeting students right where they are, at their schools, provides access. It allows many students, who may have never dreamed of going to college, a chance to learn more. It also allows students to find out more about the HBCUs rich heritage and the important role these institutions of higher learning have played in our country's educational history.Beginning on Monday, February 5th, in the week leading up to the LA Expo, and continuing through Friday, February 9th, selected NCRF staff, Movement Team, ambassadors and HBCU recruiters will visit several high schools and school districts, in Corona, Inglewood, Los Angeles, Lynwood and Pomona to engage students about college opportunities.“Education is such a gift. We are driven to help students overcome barriers to realize that gift, even if it happens to be one student at a time. These tours are powerful, full of blessings, commitment and connection. It's this power and the possibilities that ignite the work we do,” says NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price.The Caravan will head south mid-week to attend the 7th Annual San Diego Black College ExpoTM, Thursday, February 8th at Bayview Church's MLK Center in San Diego.Though the Caravan team will also have a presence at the Expos in San Diego and Los Angeles, those are just a few of the stops on their route. The week of February 12th, they'll travel up through California's Central Valley and Coast to bring the message about college opportunities to students in Fresno, Monterey Peninsula and East Bay on their way to the next scheduled Black College ExpoTM, in Oakland on Saturday, February 17th at the Oakland Marriott Center.Black College ExpoTM attendees have direct access to representatives from 50+ colleges including HBCUs. Students can be accepted to a college on the spot, have their college application fees waived and receive scholarships! The Expos are open to students, educators, parents, and caregivers of all backgrounds. To register to attend a Black College Expo near you, please visit: or call 877-427-4100.NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond!Follow NCRF TV today on YouTube at:About the Black College ExpoTMNow in its 25th year, Black College ExpoTM (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.###

Joan Scott

National College Resources Foundation

+1 210-834-9964

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

NCRF Inside Story by Dr. Price