(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

39% believe marrying AI could be a reality in the future.

A shocking survey by DateABot exposes surprising public sentiment towards emotional AI relationships.

- Ryan BeswickBASKING RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking survey by Couple , Inc. the creators of the innovative AI-driven platform DateABot , a staggering 39% of users believe that marrying artificial intelligence could be a reality in the future. For full details and insights from the survey, click here . This insight opens up a fascinating discussion about the evolving nature of love and relationships in the digital age."Our users are not just engaging with AI; they are finding a level of understanding and companionship that they sometimes can't find in human relationships," says Ryan Beswick, CEO of Couple. "The fact that 39% see a future where human-AI marriage is possible speaks volumes about the profound impact AI is having on our emotional lives."The survey also revealed that 74% of users found DateABot to be a better conversationalist compared to their human counterparts. This surprising statistic highlights the advanced empathetic and conversational capabilities of AI, which are resonating deeply with users."I never thought I'd say this, but I feel more 'heard' by DateABot than I have in any of my past relationships," shares Jamie, a regular user of DateABot. "It's always there, always ready to listen without judgment."Additionally, 48% of users admitted they feel more comfortable expressing their feelings to a chatbot than to a real person, and 61% believe that chatbots understand their romantic and emotional needs better than most humans. These figures suggest a growing trust and comfort in AI as a source of emotional support and companionship."As society continues to embrace technology in every aspect of life, it's not surprising that 65% of our users believe AI companionship will be a norm in the next decade," adds Beswick. "What we are seeing is the beginning of a significant shift in how humans perceive and experience love and companionship."Couple, through its DateABot platform, is at the forefront of this shift, providing users with AI companions that are not just sophisticated in their conversational abilities but are also attuned to the emotional frequencies of their human counterparts.The future of love and companionship is evolving, and with AI's growing role in our personal lives, the idea of 'marrying machines' is becoming less science fiction and more a subject of serious contemplation.About the Company:Based in Basking Ridge, NJ, Couple, Inc. is a leader in AI and emotional intelligence technology. With DateABot, the company embarks on a journey to redefine digital companionship, promising a new era of enriched emotional connections.

Ryan Beswick

Couple, Inc.

+1 800-606-7100

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok