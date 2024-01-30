Anitab Launches Executive Peer Groups Program To Shape Future Of Tech Leadership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Program Aims to Increase Representation for Women in Tech in C-Suite Roles

In a groundbreaking initiative,

AnitaB has launched a distinctive opportunity aimed at fostering the advancement and success of women and non-binary leaders in technology: AnitaB Peer Groups for Executives (APG) . Designed specifically for current and aspiring CEOs, the inaugural executive program extends beyond traditional professional development offerings. It's one of many ways the organization is furthering its mission of creating a more diverse and equitable tech ecosystem.



"AnitaB is honored to facilitate the inaugural executive peer groups," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB. "I have personally participated in a CEO peer group, and the experience was transformational. I gained hard skills, confidence, and an expanded network. I think about how much more powerful it would have been if the group was curated to women leaders in tech, with the open space to explore how intersectional identities create additional challenges to leadership, especially in a changing tech environment. We created AnitaB Peer Groups for Executives for just this reason."

Data indicates that a big factor holding women back from moving into the most senior positions is a lack of confidence and training. Peer groups are a proven and powerful tool for advancement but are often imbalanced with men seeking participation more than women. APG for Executives is a new and unique opportunity specifically for executive women in tech who seek advancement and access to connection, support, and a proven curriculum for success in the C-Suite. With only 11% of tech CEO and senior-level leadership positions being held by women, if the gender imbalance continues in CEO-level trainings, this gap in representation in the industry will continue. This is important because when more women ascend to executive positions, organizations hire more equitably across intersectional gender identities - another key goal of the program.

To promote a safe and empowering learning environment where women and non-binary technologists are seen and heard, the program features thoughtfully curated peer groups, consisting of 8-12 members each, led by an expert group chair. The selection and vetting process reinforces the integrity of the program, ensuring that participants are qualified, committed to engagement, and bring diverse perspectives and experiences. This intentional approach is the foundation for building a vibrant and inclusive APG community where members can participate in meaningful discussions, exchange ideas, and benefit from the collective wisdom of their peers.

The program will kick off with a two-day, world-class, CEO-level training at an idyllic 150-acre ranch and retreat near Austin, Texas. Designed as an immersive experience, the retreat will delve into the unique challenges women and non-binary tech executives face, seamlessly progressing into conversations on the practical leadership tools needed to succeed in the high-pressure CEO position. Post-retreat, the program continues with monthly virtual and quarterly in-person group sessions for a year, fostering a continuous environment for executive-level learning, collaborative problem-solving, and strategic decision-making. Each participant will also gain exclusive access to one-on-one monthly coaching sessions with Angela Tucci, a longtime tech executive serving as the inaugural APG Leader.

Tucci added, "Throughout my career as a C-Suite executive in tech, I have navigated and understand the challenges women in the industry often face in such roles. It requires specific skill sets and resilience to succeed, and that's what APG will offer. It's important for me to foster and support the upcoming community of women executives who will shape our tech ecosystem for the future."

For further details about this unparalleled opportunity for professional growth, mentorship, and community building, visit anitab/apg . Those interested in enrolling in the program can request a 30-minute exploratory connect with an APG leader here: anitab/apg - apg_sign_up .

About AnitaB

At AnitaB, a global nonprofit organization, we envision a future where the people who imagine and build technology mirror the societies for whom they build it. We connect, inspire, and guide women and non-binary individuals in technical fields, as well as organizations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative.

Our social enterprise supports women in technical fields, the organizations that employ them, and the academic institutions that train future generations. A full roster of programs helps women grow, learn, and develop their highest potential.

