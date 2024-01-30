Willow Industries Introduces Innovative Air Filtration System To Support Plant Health And Employee Safety In The Cannabis Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Willow Industries expands its suite of cannabis decontamination technology and microbial control services to further address safety from airborne contamination

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Industries , ("Willow" or "The Company") the leader in cannabis decontamination technology and microbial control services, announced the launch of WillowAir,

an air filtration system designed to capture and remove airborne contaminants, providing safer workplaces for employees and a direct solution to one of the main factors in contaminated product: Air Quality.

Addressing the industry's heightened need for employee safety, Willow Industries has once again engineered a science-backed and cost-effective solution to the evolving needs of the industry. The WillowAir system effectively counters inhalation hazards of ground cannabis dust, respiratory irritants, airborne pathogens like Aspergillus, and overall health risks in cultivation environments. As a multifunctional system, WillowAir plays an equally crucial role in combating the pervasive threat of airborne contaminants affecting plant quality, product safety, and regulatory compliance. By lowering exposure to microbial burden and cross-contamination, the system proactively maintains a clean environment throughout upstream processes.

"As a company committed to innovation and excellence, we are proud to be a part of the movement towards employee wellness in this industry. Consumer safety and product quality have always been our ethos, and WillowAir further supports our mission", said Jill Ellsworth, Founder and CEO.

Through collaboration, Willow's Science and Engineering teams developed the WillowAir, a MERV 13 rated system which captures contaminants as small as 0.3 microns. Each WillowAir unit efficiently filters 10,000 cubic feet, while powerful fans achieve five air changes per hour, ensuring necessary airflow for optimal growing conditions. With its adaptable installation options and scalable design, WillowAir is able to cover multiple operational needs, including grow rooms, post-harvest production, packaging areas, and office spaces. In this function, the system operates purely on air filtration without the need for UV, Ozone, or adaptive components.

Parallel to the release of WillowAir, the company has also launched an online store which provides easy access to purchase the system. The store also hosts a suite of products necessary to establish and maintain a successful, clean growing environment. Deemed 'Clean Cannabis Essentials', the store is carefully curated by microbiology and quality assurance experts to provide insight into the holistic and proactive measures recommended by the Willow Scientific team, including tools from industry-leading companies dedicated to GMP-focused standards. Further, to champion organizations who are actively making an impact in the advancement of diversity, inclusion, scientific research, and advocacy in the industry, Willow Industries will showcase a t-shirt in the store, where a portion of proceeds from each purchase will be donated to a new cause every quarter.

The launch of Willow Air

and the Clean Cannabis Essentials online store is an expansion to the company's suite of products and services that focus on finding contamination at the source, implementing quality assurance programs, and utilizing a proactive microbial control step. With the ozone-based, cannabis decontamination technology, WillowPure , and microbial consulting service, Willow Scientific , the launch further solidifies the company's position as a pillar of safety and integrity in the cannabis industry.

About Willow Industries:



Willow Industries

is the industry leader in cannabis microbial control and post-harvest microbial decontamination technology. Founded in 2015 by CEO Jill Ellsworth, the company is built on one simple principle: cultivators should be equipped with resources to provide patients and consumers with consistently safe cannabis. Based in Denver, CO, Willow's services are currently available to all licensed cultivators in the United States and across the globe, where they implement an innovative and accessible model that employs a holistic, turnkey approach for their partners. Their patented WillowPure systems use organic, ozone-based technology that is scientifically proven to reduce or eliminate contaminants such as yeast, mold and bacteria from cannabis, while protecting the medicinal properties of the plant. Willow's modern technology and in-house team of microbiology experts, Willow Scientific, ensure cultivators employ best practices and quality control from start to finish. Willow Industries has been named one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America three years in a row, and is a 2x honoree as one of the top companies in the Forbes 42.0 Cannabis list. For more information, visit

