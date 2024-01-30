Simmons University Institute For Inclusive Leadership Welcomes New Executive Board Members From Bain Capital, Dell Technologies, And John Hancock

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership , a global authority on leadership, gender equity, and inclusion, is pleased to announce the appointment of three Strategic Advisory Board members: Paula Connolly, Partner and Co-Chief Technology Officer at Bain Capital; Denise Millard, Chief Partner Officer at Dell Technologies; and Greg Martin, Head of US, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at John Hancock.

"It is with sincere excitement that I welcome three executive leaders to the Strategic Advisory Board," said Susan MacKenty Brady, CEO of the Institute for Inclusive Leadership. "They each have dedicated effort and commitment in creating workplaces that work for everyone and

join a global dream team of change-makers who help guide the direction and impact of the Institute. Simmons is proud to be the catalyst that unites the members, and we are deeply honored for the leadership of its advisory board."

"We are thrilled and grateful to have the opportunity to work with these three leaders as the newest members of the Strategic Advisory Board," said Simmons University President Lynn Perry Wooten. "Simmons was founded for equality 125 years ago and our institution has a vital role to play in educating the next generation of leaders. Our close partnership with the Institute is critical to our mission and I look forward to working with the Advisory Board as we advance our strategic priorities around every day, equitable leadership."

Paula Connolly

Partner and Co-Chief Technology Officer at Bain Capital

Paula joined Bain Capital in 2011. She is a Partner and Co-Chief Technology Officer. Prior to joining Bain Capital, Paula was a Vice President at Fidelity Investments, where she worked in a variety of technology positions, including production operations, program and project management, disaster recovery management, and technology process and governance. She holds an MBA from Bentley University and a Bachelor of Arts from Clark University.

Denise Millard

Chief Partner Officer at Dell Technologies

Denise's passion for connecting with customers and enabling sales and partner organizations has been a constant throughout her 20+ year career. She previously held senior executive roles, leading Sales Operations, Professional Services, Channel Sales, Learning and Enablement, Field Marketing and Sales Strategy. Intensely committed to developing the next generation of talent, Denise is a strong believer in mentorship and development. She is a long-standing sponsor and contributor to Dell's Women In Action (WIA) Resource Group and most recently served as the Executive Sponsor for the New England WIA chapter. She holds an MBA from Clark University and a BS in Business from Bryant University.

Gregory Martin

US Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at John Hancock

Greg is US Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at John Hancock. As US Head of DEI, he leads the development and implementation of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives that support Manulife/John Hancock's national and global strategy. As a member of Manulife's Global DEI leadership team, he is building a DEI framework that cultivates signature programs focused on engagement, career development, community, and business efficiency. Prior to joining John Hancock Greg served as an Ameriprise Financial Advisor and an Investment Advisor at TD Bank. He has an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business and Organizational Leadership.

About the Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership

The founding of the Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership in 2019 builds on the University's rich heritage of igniting positive action, fostering everyday leadership, and striving for lasting social justice. Our vision is simple: Manifest equity in leadership in our lifetime. Through research, corporate and executive education programs, and the Simmons Leadership Conference, the Institute develops the mindset and skills of leaders at all stages of life so they can foster gender parity and cultures of inclusion.

