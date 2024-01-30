               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Innovation In Mobility: Exploring Future Trends And Growth Opportunities In Electric Vehicles And Transformative Technologies


1/30/2024 11:46:19 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile Series: New Mobility (Second Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This trend opportunity series presents technology innovations in the mobility environment. This includes specific opportunities emerging from future trends evolving and moving toward electric vehicles. These trends include Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), Autonomous Shuttles, Demand Responsive Transit (DRT), Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL), Micromobility Pods, Hyperloop, Autonomous Micromobility and Traffic Management-as-a-Service (TMaaS).
This trend opportunity profile analyzes the most-promising growth opportunities that have the potential to transform the current mobility ecosystem. The medium-to-long-term trend rating defines the future certainty and impact of each trend.

Key Topics Covered

  • Definitions and Scope
  • Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)
  • Autonomous Shuttles
  • Demand Responsive Transit (DRT)
  • Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL)
  • Micromobility Pods
  • Hyperloop
  • Autonomous Micromobility
  • Traffic Management-as-a-Service (TMaaS)
  • Scoring Parameters: Disruption Index
  • Scoring Parameters: Growth Index

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

