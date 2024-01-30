(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Battery Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global electric commercial vehicle (CV) sales are forecast to grow to 6.3 million units by 2030 from 397,146 units in 2022, at a CAGR of 41.4% over the period. This is expected to increase global aggregate battery capacity demand from electric CVs by 117 times in 10 years, from 7.2 GWh in 2020 to 840 GWh by 2030. North America is expected to make up 50% of the global battery demand for electric CVs by 2030 mainly due to significantly higher average battery capacity in vehicles compared to other regions.

As battery manufacturers scale up battery production in response to growing demand from EVs, there will be a greater focus on reducing cost, increasing energy density, and making the overall supply chain more robust, clean, and sustainable. Companies in the battery ecosystem will need to respond and pivot quickly according to the demands in the battery space. Stakeholders should focus on making the overall network more resilient to volatility. With transforming battery structures, the role of vehicle manufacturers in the battery value chain is poised to grow and become critical in designing EV platforms that integrate batteries directly into packs or vehicle chassis.

Less onboard battery capacity will mean lower volume and weight, making more room for higher payload capacity in terms of volume and weight, potentially reducing costs, and increasing revenue opportunity for electric CV operators. Business models in the CV space that align with the rise in eCommerce and last-mile delivery growth could make battery swapping a viable option in niche segments. Growing charging infrastructure will also impact onboard CV battery capacities.

Key Issues Addressed



What is the global battery demand in the electric commercial vehicle segment?

Share of battery chemistry across different regions?

Technology roadmap and evolution of battery technology until 2035?

Battery cost dynamics and future price forecasts? Major battery cell supplier profile and OEM-chemistry mapping?

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:



BYD

CALB

CATL

Gotion High-Tech

LGES

Panasonic

Samsung SDI SK Innovation

Key Topics Covered

Growth Environment



Electric CV Sales

Aggregate Electric CV Battery Capacity Demand

Share of Aggregate Electric CV Battery Capacity Demand in 2030

Share of Electric CV Battery Chemistry Battery Technology Development

Scope and Segmentation



Research Scope Market Segmentation

Battery Demand



Electric LCV Sales

Electric M&HD Truck Sales

Electric LCV Aggregate Battery Capacity Demand

Share of Aggregate Battery Capacity Demand in 2030: LCV

Aggregate Battery Capacity Demand: M&HD Truck

Share of Aggregate Battery Capacity Demand in 2030: M&HD Truck

Share of Battery Chemistry: Electric LCV

Share of Battery Chemistry: M&HD Truck Average Battery Capacity: Regions

Battery Technology Roadmap and Cost Dynamics



Battery Technology Roadmap

Battery Cost

Battery Composition

Battery Cost Forecast Battery Cell-to-Pack Ratio

New and Future Battery Technology



Blade Battery

Lithium Sulfur Battery

Lithium Air Battery

Solid-state Battery

Cell-to-Pack Battery

Structural Battery Pack (Cell-to-Chassis)

Battery Cell Supplier Profiles

CATL

LGES

BYD

Panasonic

SK Innovation

Samsung SDI

CALB Gotion High-Tech

Key OEMs, Battery Cell Suppliers, and Chemistry Mapping



Battery Cell Supplier: Chemistry Mapping

OEM: Chemistry Mapping

OEM: Battery Cell Supplier Mapping Major OEM and Battery Cell Supplier Partnerships

Product Benchmarking



Model Wise Battery Capacity: LCV

Model Wise Battery Capacity: M&HD Truck Average Battery Capacity: Segments

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Evolving Battery Chemistries

Growth Opportunity 2: Advancements in Battery Tech Growth Opportunity 3: Changing Battery Capacity in CVs

Appendix

Abbreviations

Next Steps



Your Next Steps Why Now?

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900