Time’S Running Out To Win $10,000 For Your Loved One’S Education!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Contribute to an Invest529 account by January 31 for a chance to win the“Resolve to Save $10K Giveaway”

Richmond, Va., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There's only one day left to get a substantial jumpstart on saving for their loved one's education future through the Virginia529 “Resolve to Save $10K Giveaway!” Virginia529 is offering the chance to be one of five to win a bonus $10,000 contribution when you contribute at least $10 to a new or existing Invest529 account by Wednesday, January 31.

Whether you're saving for your own education or the education of a loved one, Virginia529 can help make your dreams a reality!

Flexible by design, 529 accounts cover a variety of pathways to help individuals and families achieve their dreams. An Invest529 account can be used for a four-year degree, private K-12 tuition, registered apprenticeship programs or even for repaying certain student loans. Invest529 is administered by Virginia529, the nation's largest 529 plan.

If you're determined to make 2024 the year you get your education savings in gear, visit Virginia529 for more information about the “Resolve to Save $10K Giveaway,” and to read the official terms and conditions for the offer.

About Virginia529:

Virginia529 makes education more accessible and affordable for families and individuals. With more than $96.6 billion in assets under management and 3.1 million accounts as of December 31, 2023, Virginia529 is the largest 529 plan available. Two flexible, affordable, tax-advantaged programs–Invest529SM and CollegeAmerica®–and early commitment scholarship program SOAR Virginia® --assist students of any age in reaching their higher education goals. For more information on Virginia529's college savings options, visit Virginia529 or call 1-888-567-0540 to obtain program materials. These include information on Virginia529 programs, investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other important information; read and consider them carefully before investing. All investments are subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Virginia529 encourages prospective participants to seek the advice of a professional concerning any financial, tax or legal implications related to opening an account. For residents of states other than Virginia: before investing, you should consider whether your or the beneficiary's home state offers any state tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protections from creditors that are only available for investments in that state's qualified tuition program. ©2024 Virginia College Savings Plan. All Rights Reserved.

CONTACT: Devon Copeland Virginia529 804-225-2452 ...