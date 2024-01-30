IT Governance Publishing To Release Their First Ebook,“The Cyber Security Handbook,” On Book.Io Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“The Cyber Security Handbook,” the comprehensive cyber security implementation manual, will be released on the world's leading Web 3 ebook publishing platform, Book , on Tuesday, January 30. A vital book for any organization that relies on ever-changing and vulnerable technology, this manual gives practical guidance for activities mapped out in the IT Governance Cyber Resilience Framework.In a cyber landscape that is constantly threatened and open for exploitation, this manual walks organizations through how to become cyber resilient and combat such threats.“As a company that believes completely in secure technology through the blockchain, we are excited to partner and launch the first title with IT Governance Publishing ,” said Joshua Stone, Book CEO and Co-Founder.“Their catalog will be a vital knowledge base for our customers and worldwide organizations to access on Book."The author of the“Cyber Security Handbook,” Alan Calder, is an International cyber security expert and leading author on information security and IT governance issues.“I strongly believe that blockchain technology solves many problems in the growing digital world we live in, but the one in particular that Book solves is digital ownership,” said Andreas Chrysostomou, IT Governance Publishing Relations Manager.“With digital ownership a concept not adopted by the masses yet, I think it is vital that we take steps now to be available in this format, so we are ready for this change.”“The Cyber Security Handbook” will be available for purchase on Book on Tuesday, January 30 at 3 p.m. EST.About BookBook has revolutionized the digital publishing world for creators and owners, selling ebooks and audiobooks on Cardano, Ethereum, Algorand, and Polygon blockchains. Their proprietary technology allows users to own, read, resell, and share these digital assets. Headquartered in McKinney, TX, Book was founded in 2022. For more information and to set up your account today, visit . Follow their latest news and mints at @book_io on Twitter.About IT Governance PublishingUnique and practical publications from this leading publisher in IT, governance, risk and compliance (IT-GRC). Books covering risk management and compliance frameworks including: Artificial Intelligence, Business & IT Strategy, Climate Change, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Asset Management & Auditing, Business Continuity, Information Security, IT Law & Regulatory Compliance, Project Management and Soft Skills.

