Advancement Of Blacks In Sports Partners With Hyreable To Boost Career Development Opportunities For Black Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Partnership will help to create more equality for Black sports professionals

BALDWIN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advancement of Blacks In Sports (ABIS) is delighted to announce today a strategic partnership with Hyreable, a leading career development company co-founded by Dr. Jen Fry of JenFryTalks. This collaboration aims to empower Black professionals in the sports industry by providing targeted resources and support for career growth.

"At Hyreable, we are dedicated to creating pathways for BIPOC professionals to excel in their careers,” said Dr. Jen Fry, co-founder of Hyreable.“Partnering with ABIS aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are excited to contribute to the advancement of talented individuals within the sports industry."

As part of this collaboration, the Hyreable team will be conducting an exclusive professional development workshop tailored for ABIS members. The workshop will cover a range of topics essential for career advancement, including networking strategies, personal branding, and effective communication skills. ABIS members will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights and skills to navigate their careers successfully.

ABIS is equally thrilled about the collaboration and the opportunities it will bring to its members. By joining forces with Hyreable, ABIS aims to provide its members with the tools and resources needed to enhance their visibility and propel their careers to new heights.

"We are excited to offer this additional resource to our members through our partnership with Hyreable. This professional development workshop is a unique opportunity for ABIS members to sharpen their skills and gain the visibility they are looking for in the competitive sports industry," said Gary Charles, founder and CEO of ABIS.

The partnership between ABIS and Hyreable marks a significant step toward creating a more inclusive and equitable landscape within the sports industry. By combining the expertise of ABIS in promoting diversity and Hyreable's commitment to career development, the collaboration aims to empower Black professionals to overcome challenges and thrive in the sports world.

ABOUT ABIS

ABIS is a non-profit organization with a mission to boldly advocate for a culture of equity and inclusion that results in the advancement of racial, economic, and social justice for Blacks in sports. Founded by Gary Charles, New York's Godfather of Grassroots Basketball in September 2020, Mr. Charles fostered a partnership with notable African Americans and social justice activists and allies to launch Advancement of Blacks in Sports, Inc. (ABIS). ABIS members include coaches, administrators, and athletes at all levels of sports, academicians, civil rights attorneys, social justice influencers, diversity, equity, and inclusion allies and advocates. To learn more, visit .

ABOUT HYREABLE

Hyreable is committed to helping more BIPOC professionals get hired and promoted in the world of sports. Hyreable addresses the unique challenges and experiences Black and Brown professionals face by providing targeted support, building skills, cultivating networks, and celebrating accomplishments. To learn more, visit hyreable .



