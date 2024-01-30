Tacoma Community College Continuing Education Launches Cannabis Certificates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- TCC Provost Marissa SchlesingerTACOMA, WA, UNITED STATE, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tacoma Community College continues to expand its offerings for students interested in future-focused industries, with today's announcement of the addition of three certificates designed to provide job skills training for those interested in a cannabis career. These certificates will be part of TCC's Continuing Education course offering.To address the critical need for workers in the rapidly-evolving cannabis industry, Tacoma Community College has partnered with Green Flower, the leader in cannabis education, to offer these in-demand programs, which will cover: advanced dispensary associate skills training, cannabis manufacturing, and cultivation.“We're providing an opportunity for people to get skilled up and ready to succeed in a fast-growing field in just nine weeks,” TCC Provost Marissa Schlesinger said.Washington became the first state to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2012, having previously legalized medical marijuana in 1998-with 2023 projected to have been the sixth consecutive year that had at least $1 billion in legal cannabis sales.“Green Flower is thrilled to partner with Tacoma Community College to offer our three cannabis industry training courses. Washington state continues to be a leader in the country in the cannabis industry and the need for highly trained employees and entrepreneurs continues to be of great importance,” says Daniel Kalef, Green Flower's Chief Growth Officer.“Like other highly regulated industries, the need to have expertise in material handling, quality control, patient care, security, transportation, horticulture and more is vital to the success of all aspects of the industry and all things people will learn in these courses. We can think of no better college or group of people in the state with whom to partner to offer these courses, and we're excited to begin offering them to the public,” said Kalef.Each certificate program takes nine weeks to complete and is offered fully online in an every-two-months cohort cadence. Upon certificate completion, graduates will earn a digital Credly badge and gain access to Green Flower's employer network. Students can begin registering now for the first cohort of classes, beginning March 18, 2024. Courses cost $750 with a flexible payment plan option available, and students can receive $50 off if they register by February 29, 2024 using discount code, TACOMA50.For more information, please visit href="" rel="external nofollow" tacomac .About Tacoma Community CollegeFounded in 1965, Tacoma Community College provides an open door for people at all stages of their lives and careers. TCC offers transfer degrees, workforce degrees and certificates, Bachelor of Applied Science degrees, high school completion and adult basic education options, and non-credit continuing education classes. TCC has campuses in Tacoma and Gig Harbor, Washington, and also offers classes and programs online.About Green FlowerFounded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

