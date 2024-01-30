PDX Coin Nears Major Product Milestone, With Pending Payments App Beta Test, Expanded Exchange Listings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PDX's Advancements Disrupt and Revolutionize the World of Finance and Crypto-Asset Utility

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PDX Global Ltd. ( ), a player in the payments and digital banking industry, has announced significant progress in its pursuit of innovation and technological advancement. They have completed their Minimum Viable Product (MVP) development phase for PDX Beam, a suite of applications that facilitate crypto to fiat payments and banking.The beta version of PDX Beam is scheduled for release in March. It is a payment application built on the Polygon blockchain to revolutionize digital payments for consumers, merchants, and peer-to-peer transactions. This platform challenges Visa/Mastercard's dominance by operating quickly and enabling instant real-time settlements in fiat currency. As a result, transaction fees are dramatically reduced for both customers and merchants.This platform could disrupt payment systems and the $750 billion global remittances market by bypassing legacy card systems and eliminating the need for traditional payment processors. PDX Beam provides a disruption experience on existing payment infrastructure by integrating with merchant point of sale (POS) systems at no cost.Furthermore, PDX Beam supports blockchains along with all associated coins and tokens. This feature promotes asset adoption. The upcoming beta test will involve working with partners like Cross River Bank, Kraken, Digibee, Unified Infotech, Intellicheck, WalletConnect, Clover, Toast, and SuiteRetail. The goal is to onboard more than 200 retailers and merchants for user transactions.PDX aims to get PDX Coin listed on exchanges such as Bitmart, LBank, and Coinstore. They also have plans to include Kraken and Binance after the Beam beta test. Kraken is a partner supporting PDX in testing and running the Beam payments platform. This partnership highlights PDX's dedication to transparency, market capitalization, and inclusivity in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.PDX is also working towards obtaining Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licenses in the EU, UK, and Hong Kong. These licenses will enhance their compliance and banking capabilities globally. This strategic initiative underlines PDX's commitment to compliance, security, and accessibility in the evolving digital assets landscape.Shane Rodgers ( ), Co-Founder Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of PDX Global Ltd., expressed excitement about these achievements. He stated that completing the MVP for PDX Beam Version 1, crypto exchange listings, and pursuing EMI licenses demonstrate their mission to revolutionize the crypto payments and banking sectors.About PDX Coin;PDX Coin ( ) is a platform that aims to make it easy for millions of users worldwide to participate in the economy. They are developing a payments app and banking services that will allow for conversions and low fees, making major cryptocurrencies usable in millions of locations worldwide. In addition, they are also expanding into the DeFi and NFT spaces while preparing to launch a betting platform and their high-performance blockchain protocol called Siberia.About SuiteRetail;SuiteRetail, established years ago with a vision, has completely transformed the retail industry by creating SuitePOS, an advanced point-of-sale system. Committed to revolutionizing how retailers function, SuiteRetail seamlessly combines in-store transactions with business platforms such as Oracle, NetSuite, and Salesforce. Presently, SuitePOS serves as an entity that empowers retailers worldwide by providing them with a simplified and practical approach to conducting business.###

